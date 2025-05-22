  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

2025 May 22   12:11

shipbuilding

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

On May 19, 2025, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. officially inaugurated its new plant on Changxing Island, marking a significant step in the company's strategic development as a leading marine equipment manufacturer.  

The new facility covers 431.8 hectares with a total planned investment of RMB 18 billion (approximately US$2.498 billion).

The first phase alone includes 214.6 hectares and an RMB 8 billion (US$1.110 billion) investment.

Key components of the plant comprise an R&D and design building, hull joint workshop, curved segment assembly and welding workshop, outfitting parts module center, coating workshop, and two docks (indoor and open-air), alongside harbor and outfitting wharfs.  

Once fully operational, the plant will have a production capacity capable of building six specialized vessels annually, with LNG carrier production increasing from six to over ten units per year.  

The new facility incorporates advanced production techniques including rationalized ship section division, automated manufacturing, palletized management, and integrated hull outfitting and coating processes, designed to improve product quality and operational safety.

It also features an intelligent workshop system driven by 5G, Internet of Things, robot welding, and big data management, positioning the plant among world-leading digital shipyards.  

Construction milestones include the commencement of phase two of the Changxing Shipbuilding Base on January 4, 2021, the start and completion of the No. 2 Dockyard between September 2021 and October 2023 by CCCC Sanhang Bureau, and the installation of large-scale equipment in the hull joint workshop in November 2022.

The curved section welding workshop, a key production facility, began construction in February 2023, with its extension completed in December 2024.  

In early 2025, the first LNG carrier was laid down at the Changxing Shipbuilding Base, and the Hudong-Zhonghua Technology Center relocated to the new R&D and Design Building.

The new plant is now fully operational, supporting the company’s goal of doubling LNG carrier production capacity. 

Hudong-Zhonghua is a major Chinese shipbuilding enterprise specializing in the design and construction of large commercial vessels, including LNG carriers, oil tankers, and container ships. The company is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

Topics:

Hudong Zhonghua

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

11:41

HyCC announces H2Next green hydrogen project in Rotterdam

11:08

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam hosts naming ceremony for Petrodec's Obana platform

10:45

Japan Marine United delivers bulk carrier Frontier Wish

10:27

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

10:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 21, 2025

2025 May 21

18:31

Nippon Yuka Kogyo to launch Japan’s first antioxidant for marine biodiesel fuel

17:54

Hapag-Lloyd updates its Caribbean Express Service

17:44

Port of Oakland April container volume drops month-on-month by 14.7%

17:16

Tidal Transit christens its new CTV ahead of maiden charter

16:22

NORDEN inks logistics project in Australia

15:58

DOF secures four long-term AHTS contracts in Brazil

14:53

Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for eco-friendly marine engine development with AI and simulation

14:23

GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign strategic MOU for offshore EPC and commissioning collaboration

13:41

ADES Holding secures multi-year contract extension with North Oil Company for jack-up rig in Qatar

13:15

Porto Itapoá becomes the largest container handler in Southern Brazil in Q1 2025

12:43

EU allocates nearly €1 bln to 15 renewable hydrogen projects across five countries

12:23

Seaspan expands fleet with new 8,300 TEU vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua

11:56

ClassNK releases Version 3.0 of Alternative Fuels Insight report

11:24

National strike disrupts operations at Port of Antwerp-Bruges

10:51

Höegh Autoliners' fifth Aurora-class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, begins commercial operations

10:19

AD Ports Group and Advario sign Head of Terms Agreement for liquid bulk storage JV

09:59

Kongsberg Maritime launches electric towing winch for tugboats

2025 May 20

18:00

ClassNK introduces new features to GHG emissions management tool 'ClassNK ZETA'

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news