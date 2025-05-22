Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

On May 19, 2025, Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. officially inaugurated its new plant on Changxing Island, marking a significant step in the company's strategic development as a leading marine equipment manufacturer.

The new facility covers 431.8 hectares with a total planned investment of RMB 18 billion (approximately US$2.498 billion).

The first phase alone includes 214.6 hectares and an RMB 8 billion (US$1.110 billion) investment.

Key components of the plant comprise an R&D and design building, hull joint workshop, curved segment assembly and welding workshop, outfitting parts module center, coating workshop, and two docks (indoor and open-air), alongside harbor and outfitting wharfs.

Once fully operational, the plant will have a production capacity capable of building six specialized vessels annually, with LNG carrier production increasing from six to over ten units per year.

The new facility incorporates advanced production techniques including rationalized ship section division, automated manufacturing, palletized management, and integrated hull outfitting and coating processes, designed to improve product quality and operational safety.

It also features an intelligent workshop system driven by 5G, Internet of Things, robot welding, and big data management, positioning the plant among world-leading digital shipyards.

Construction milestones include the commencement of phase two of the Changxing Shipbuilding Base on January 4, 2021, the start and completion of the No. 2 Dockyard between September 2021 and October 2023 by CCCC Sanhang Bureau, and the installation of large-scale equipment in the hull joint workshop in November 2022.

The curved section welding workshop, a key production facility, began construction in February 2023, with its extension completed in December 2024.

In early 2025, the first LNG carrier was laid down at the Changxing Shipbuilding Base, and the Hudong-Zhonghua Technology Center relocated to the new R&D and Design Building.

The new plant is now fully operational, supporting the company’s goal of doubling LNG carrier production capacity.

Hudong-Zhonghua is a major Chinese shipbuilding enterprise specializing in the design and construction of large commercial vessels, including LNG carriers, oil tankers, and container ships. The company is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).