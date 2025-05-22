Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks, according to LR's release.

These tanks are designed to store pressurised and cryogenic cargoes, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂).

The MoU outlines a joint commitment to develop and verify a streamlined, digitally enabled production process for Type C tanks.

HMD will integrate monitoring and digital manufacturing technologies, such as digital twin technology and smart quality assurance systems, into its production lines.

LR will provide technical support and independently verify the adoption and application of these technologies.

The project is scheduled to run from May 2025 to July 2026.

LR will work alongside HMD’s engineering and production teams to validate the application of new digital workflows within a smart factory environment.

The objective is to reduce production time and variability while increasing confidence in the consistency and safety of tank construction.

Sung-Gu Park, President – North East Asia, Lloyd’s Register, stated: “This initiative is poised to deliver a smart, transparent quality assurance framework for HMD’s future smart factory. By embedding digital tools into the heart of the production of Type C tanks, it will enhance efficiency, reduce variability, and increase traceability in the production of these critical components.”

Hyung Kwan Kim, CEO of HD Hyundai Mipo, commented: “With the advancement of digital manufacturing and automation technologies with monitoring system, consistent quality assurance and verifiable data-based quality certification has become possible. This aims to enhance the transparency of quality and establish a shipbuilding production system that shipowners can trust.”

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services company specializing in engineering and technology for the maritime industry. LR provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to enhance the safety and performance of ships and offshore structures.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is a leading shipbuilding company specializing in medium-sized vessels. As a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, HMD has delivered over 400 new ships by 2009 and is recognized for its significant share in the product carrier segment.