Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

On 21 May 2025, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Port of Amsterdam signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the development of a transatlantic green hydrogen corridor, according to the company's release.

The agreement aims to connect Eastern Canada's hydrogen production capabilities with Europe's increasing demand for clean energy.

The MoU outlines collaboration in several areas, including assessing large-scale hydrogen trade routes and supply chains, identifying and addressing regulatory, legal, and market barriers, attracting investment to build enabling infrastructure, fostering partnerships across public, private, and academic sectors, and advancing early-stage pilot projects to demonstrate feasibility.

This partnership builds on the momentum of the Hydrogen to Amsterdam (H2A) Association, of which EVOS and Silverpeak/North Atlantic are members.

The MoU complements Newfoundland and Labrador’s Hydrogen Development Action Plan and the Port of Amsterdam’s mission to become a major hydrogen import hub for north-western Europe.

Port of Amsterdam, one of Europe's largest ports, is a key logistics hub in the Netherlands. It is actively involved in the energy transition, focusing on becoming a major import hub for renewable fuels, including green hydrogen.