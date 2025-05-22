Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards commenced construction of building number 375, the first of two LABRAX 7680 deadweight tonnage (dwt) vessels ordered by Carisbrooke Shipping, according to the company's release.

The ceremony, held at the Kampen yard, featured Mrs. Greta Croucher–de Vries, spouse of a Carisbrooke Shipping founding member, performing the symbolic first weld.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, BN 375 is a sister ship to the LABRAX vessels under construction for the Vertom Group.

The project underscores the collaboration between the UK-based shipowner and the Dutch shipbuilder, focusing on sustainable shipping practices.

The LABRAX 7680 series is designed for operational flexibility and reduced environmental impact.

Specifications include:

-Deadweight: 7,680 tons

-Length: 118.60 meters

-Beam: 14.30 meters

-Cargo space: Two full-box cargo holds totaling 329,700 cubic feet

The vessels feature a diesel-electric propulsion system integrated with a smart power management system, aiming to reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared to traditional vessels in this class.

Helen Tveitan, CEO of Carisbrooke Shipping, stated, "We are delighted to officially begin building on our fleet renewal with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards. The LABRAX 7680 vessels perfectly align with our commitment to sustainable operations and technological innovation."

Thecla Bodewes, CEO of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, commented, "This ceremonial first weld marks the symbolic and practical start of a shipbuilding process rooted in craftsmanship and innovation."

A second vessel for Carisbrooke is scheduled to follow BN 375, furthering the collaboration and supporting the company's goal of operating a modern and sustainable short-sea fleet.

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards is a Dutch shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of innovative and sustainable vessels.

Carisbrooke Shipping is a UK-based, family-owned shipowner and manager with a focus on short-sea shipping operations.

Vertom Group is a maritime logistics company based in the Netherlands, engaged in the transportation of dry cargo.