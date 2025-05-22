  1. Home
2025 May 22   16:25

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

Technology group Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply its Wärtsilä 20 main engine and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for a new 40.9-meter fishing vessel designed for lobster fishing, according to the company's release.

The vessel, ordered by Canadian operator Clearwater Seafoods, will be constructed at Hvide Sande Shipyard in Denmark. Wärtsilä booked the order in the second quarter of 2025.  

Fishing vessels operate under varying conditions influenced by geography, fishing methods, and environmental factors.

“We have worked closely with Wärtsilä before and trust their local service, equipment reliability, and respect their expertise. Understanding our needs is crucial for any supplier, and Wärtsilä has consistently demonstrated this,” said Tony Jabbour, VP Global Supply Chain, Clearwater Seafoods.  

David Birkwald Thorstensen, Head of Sales at Hvide Sande Shipyard, added, “This is a specially designed vessel that could well influence future designs for the fishing industry. Efficiency has been the priority not only for the design, but also for all the onboard equipment. The Wärtsilä engine and SCR system will clearly deliver the required propulsion efficiency.”  

The vessel is engineered to perform efficiently, safely, and sustainably in the challenging conditions of the North Atlantic.

The Wärtsilä 20 engine is a compact, lightweight marine engine known for fuel flexibility and reliable performance in both genset and main engine applications.

The inclusion of the SCR system aims to optimize engine performance further by reducing emissions, minimizing noise, and enhancing efficiency.  

The delivery of Wärtsilä's equipment is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026. 

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The company focuses on sustainable technology and services to enhance environmental and economic performance. With a team of 18,300 professionals across more than 230 locations in 77 countries, Wärtsilä reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion in 2024.

Founded in 1976 in Nova Scotia, Canada, Clearwater Seafoods has grown into one of North America's largest vertically integrated seafood companies. The company operates its own fleet and is recognized globally for its wild-caught, premium-quality seafood, including scallops, lobster, clams, coldwater shrimp, and crab.

Located in Denmark, Hvide Sande Shipyard has over seven decades of experience in constructing fishing vessels.

