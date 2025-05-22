Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

On May 21, 2025, during the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA), Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions (EES) signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement to support the Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” strategic fleet renewal program, according to the company's release.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Malaysian Minister of Defence, Dato’ Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, and the Italian Undersecretary of State to the Ministry of Defence, Matteo Perego di Cremnago.

The agreement was formalized by Biagio Mazzotta, Chairman of Fincantieri, and Ikhlas Zainal, Chief Executive Officer of Enra Energy Solutions.

The collaboration aims to enhance Malaysia’s naval capabilities and promote national industrial participation.

The partnership focuses on delivering and supporting next-generation naval vessels, including Multi Role Support Ships and Littoral Mission Ships batch 3, designed to improve operational readiness and resilience.

Fincantieri, a global shipbuilding group and partner to the Italian and US navies, brings expertise in high-tech naval platforms. EES, a Malaysian company with experience in maintenance, repair, and logistical support services, will contribute to strengthening the local maritime defence ecosystem.