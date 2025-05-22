Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

Jan De Nul Group, a Belgium-based multinational specializing in marine dredging and offshore energy, announced a record turnover of €4 billion in 2024, a 36% increase from €2.9 billion in 2023.

The company reported an EBITDA of €777 million, up 27%, and a net profit of €409 million, reflecting a 38% rise.

The order book stood at €9.55 billion by year-end, a 7% increase from €8.9 billion at the start of 2024.

The turnover growth was driven by marine divisions, which accounted for 77% of revenue.

Key contributors included dredging projects, such as port construction in Spain, Senegal, and India, and offshore energy projects, including subsea cable installation and offshore wind farm development.

The remaining 23% came from construction and rehabilitation projects.

The company’s financial director stated, “Jan De Nul can report a fantastic year in terms of results, despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties”.

This marks the third consecutive year of record turnover for Jan De Nul, following €2.5 billion in 2022 and €2.9 billion in 2023.

The company’s global operations across Europe (42% of turnover), Asia and the Middle East (34%), and the Americas (20%) supported its resilience.

Investments in vessels like Les Alizés, Voltaire, and Fleeming Jenkin enabled complex project execution.

Additionally, Jan De Nul secured a €400 million green loan and a €250 million revolving credit facility for seven years, reinforcing its sustainability commitment.

A new brand identity was introduced on January 6, 2025.

Founded in 1997, Jan De Nul Group is a Belgium-based multinational headquartered in Luxembourg for the past 24 years. With 8,801 employees as of 2024, the company specializes in marine dredging, offshore engineering, and related activities. It operates globally across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, undertaking projects such as offshore wind farm construction, navigational channel deepening, and environmental initiatives.