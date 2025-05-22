Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

Cadeler has entered into an agreement to acquire the Boqiang 3060, a newly constructed jack-up wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV), from Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessel, completed in 2024, will be renamed Wind Keeper and is equipped with advanced European systems, including a Huisman main crane with a 2,200-tonne lifting capacity, Kongsberg’s DP2 dynamic positioning system, MAN engines, and a Siemens propulsion system.

Its 120-meter-long jack-up legs enable operations in challenging offshore sites. Cadeler plans to take delivery of the Wind Keeper in Q3 2025.

The purchase price is significantly below the vessel’s estimated replacement cost.

Post-acquisition, Cadeler intends to invest in upgrades to enhance operational capacity, aligning the vessel with its existing fleet and enabling support for new installations in the 15 MW segment. The total investment cost will be communicated after assessment.

The acquisition is fully debt-financed through a facility provided by DNB Bank ASA.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, stated: “With the installed base of offshore wind turbines growing substantially, there is a greater need than ever before for reliable and flexible O&M support to ensure uptime and maximise energy production. As an installation-capable, service-oriented asset, the Wind Keeper will be a valuable addition to our fleet. She strongly complements our existing vessel portfolio, immediately permitting operational synergies and allowing us to provide much-needed service support to our clients’ operating offshore assets.”

Cadeler is a Denmark-based company specializing in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. Operating a fleet of jack-up vessels, Cadeler supports the construction and servicing of offshore wind farms.

Shanghai Boqiang Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding company engaged in the design and construction of marine vessels, including wind turbine installation vessels.