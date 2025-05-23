EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

At the EU-UK summit held on 19 May 2025 in London, the European Commission and the United Kingdom outlined measures to enhance cooperation in transport-related areas, with a focus on maritime security, maritime safety, and border management.

The Common Understanding document, resulting from exploratory talks, details commitments to strengthen bilateral ties while respecting each party’s decision-making autonomy.

In maritime security, the European Commission and the United Kingdom will enhance cooperation on ship and port facility security, particularly under the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code.

The agreement also covers maritime cybersecurity, security aspects of maritime autonomous surface ships, and International Maritime Organization (IMO) maritime security initiatives.

“The United Kingdom and the European Commission will seek to enhance cooperation in the following areas relating to maritime security,” the document states.

Maritime safety efforts will include deeper cooperation on accident reporting, with mutual sharing of accident investigation reports. The parties will intensify collaboration within the IMO framework to improve safety standards for maritime transport.

On border management, the UK and the European Commission aim to streamline cross-border travel for citizens. The agreement notes that EU citizens can use eGates in the UK, and there will be “no legal barriers to eGate use for British Nationals traveling to and from European Union Member States after the introduction of the European Union Entry/Exit System.”