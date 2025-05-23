  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

2025 May 23   09:07

shipping

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

At the EU-UK summit held on 19 May 2025 in London, the European Commission and the United Kingdom outlined measures to enhance cooperation in transport-related areas, with a focus on maritime security, maritime safety, and border management.

The Common Understanding document, resulting from exploratory talks, details commitments to strengthen bilateral ties while respecting each party’s decision-making autonomy.  

In maritime security, the European Commission and the United Kingdom will enhance cooperation on ship and port facility security, particularly under the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code.

The agreement also covers maritime cybersecurity, security aspects of maritime autonomous surface ships, and International Maritime Organization (IMO) maritime security initiatives.

“The United Kingdom and the European Commission will seek to enhance cooperation in the following areas relating to maritime security,” the document states.  

Maritime safety efforts will include deeper cooperation on accident reporting, with mutual sharing of accident investigation reports. The parties will intensify collaboration within the IMO framework to improve safety standards for maritime transport.

On border management, the UK and the European Commission aim to streamline cross-border travel for citizens. The agreement notes that EU citizens can use eGates in the UK, and there will be “no legal barriers to eGate use for British Nationals traveling to and from European Union Member States after the introduction of the European Union Entry/Exit System.”

Topics:

European Commission

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

12:11

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

11:41

HyCC announces H2Next green hydrogen project in Rotterdam

11:08

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam hosts naming ceremony for Petrodec's Obana platform

10:45

Japan Marine United delivers bulk carrier Frontier Wish

10:27

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

10:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 21, 2025

2025 May 21

18:31

Nippon Yuka Kogyo to launch Japan’s first antioxidant for marine biodiesel fuel

17:54

Hapag-Lloyd updates its Caribbean Express Service

17:44

Port of Oakland April container volume drops month-on-month by 14.7%

17:16

Tidal Transit christens its new CTV ahead of maiden charter

16:22

NORDEN inks logistics project in Australia

15:58

DOF secures four long-term AHTS contracts in Brazil

14:53

Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for eco-friendly marine engine development with AI and simulation

14:23

GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign strategic MOU for offshore EPC and commissioning collaboration

13:41

ADES Holding secures multi-year contract extension with North Oil Company for jack-up rig in Qatar

13:15

Porto Itapoá becomes the largest container handler in Southern Brazil in Q1 2025

12:43

EU allocates nearly €1 bln to 15 renewable hydrogen projects across five countries

12:23

Seaspan expands fleet with new 8,300 TEU vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news