ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) to Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG), the parent company of Aptamus Carbon Solutions, for its preliminary design of a liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO₂) barge.

The articulated tug and barge unit (ATB) is designed to transport 20,000 metric tons of LCO₂ using medium-pressure Type-C tanks.

ABS conducted design reviews based on its class requirements, including the latest standards for liquefied gas tank barges.

Jeffrey Ross Williams, President of Aptamus, commented, “This AiP represents another historic milestone in Aptamus’ journey to lead the development of CO₂ storage and marine transportation in the United States.”

The barge design is a core component of the Tampa Regional Intermodal Carbon Hub (T-RICH) project, which aims to receive, store, and process emissions from Florida industries for transport to regional sequestration sites.

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society dedicated to promoting the security of life, property, and the natural environment. The organization provides services related to the design, construction, and operation of ships and offshore structures, ensuring compliance with established standards.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. The company provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. domestic market.