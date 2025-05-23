China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

On May 22, 2025, China Shipbuilding Group announced the completion of several significant production milestones across its affiliated shipyards, aligning with its objective to achieve "double more than half", according to the company's release.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding delivered the 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier "AL TUWAR," constructed for QatarEnergy. This vessel represents the 50th LNG ship built by Hudong-Zhonghua and is the fifth in its fifth-generation "Changheng" series. The ship features a double-stern fin line design, incorporates low-carbon and digital technologies, and is classified by both the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and China Classification Society (CCS).

On May 21, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 114,000-deadweight ton (dwt) Aframax tanker H1457, being built for Turkey's YASA company. This is the second Aframax tanker of this specification constructed by Waigaoqiao for YASA. The vessel will be powered by a MAN B&W 6G60ME-C10.5 main engine, compliant with International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier III emission standards.

Dalian Shipbuilding, in collaboration with China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd., named the 85,000-ton multi-purpose pulp carrier "CSPC MERCURY." This vessel is the first constructed for CITIC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. Designed for a cruising range of 25,000 nautical miles and classified by CCS, the ship is optimized for pulp transportation and can also accommodate high-speed rail trains, wind power equipment, new energy vehicles, and large machinery. It includes a "one-to-one" thermal imaging monitoring and early warning system to enhance cargo safety.

On May 20, Beihai Shipbuilding named two 210,000-ton ammonia-fueled bulk carriers, "MINERAL CESKO" and "MINERAL POLSKA," constructed for Belgium's CMB.TECH. Each vessel has a deadweight tonnage of 210,767.3 tons, a service speed of 14.69 knots, and is classified by Lloyd's Register (LR). The ships utilize the "Star" series green ship technology developed by CSSC Ship Design and Research Center Co., Ltd., integrating digital design platforms and intelligent manufacturing systems to meet international performance standards.