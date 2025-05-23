  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

2025 May 23   10:40

shipbuilding

China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

On May 22, 2025, China Shipbuilding Group announced the completion of several significant production milestones across its affiliated shipyards, aligning with its objective to achieve "double more than half", according to the company's release. 

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding delivered the 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier "AL TUWAR," constructed for QatarEnergy. This vessel represents the 50th LNG ship built by Hudong-Zhonghua and is the fifth in its fifth-generation "Changheng" series. The ship features a double-stern fin line design, incorporates low-carbon and digital technologies, and is classified by both the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and China Classification Society (CCS).

On May 21, Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 114,000-deadweight ton (dwt) Aframax tanker H1457, being built for Turkey's YASA company. This is the second Aframax tanker of this specification constructed by Waigaoqiao for YASA. The vessel will be powered by a MAN B&W 6G60ME-C10.5 main engine, compliant with International Maritime Organization (IMO) Tier III emission standards. 

Dalian Shipbuilding, in collaboration with China Shipbuilding Trading Co., Ltd., named the 85,000-ton multi-purpose pulp carrier "CSPC MERCURY." This vessel is the first constructed for CITIC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. Designed for a cruising range of 25,000 nautical miles and classified by CCS, the ship is optimized for pulp transportation and can also accommodate high-speed rail trains, wind power equipment, new energy vehicles, and large machinery. It includes a "one-to-one" thermal imaging monitoring and early warning system to enhance cargo safety. 

On May 20, Beihai Shipbuilding named two 210,000-ton ammonia-fueled bulk carriers, "MINERAL CESKO" and "MINERAL POLSKA," constructed for Belgium's CMB.TECH. Each vessel has a deadweight tonnage of 210,767.3 tons, a service speed of 14.69 knots, and is classified by Lloyd's Register (LR). The ships utilize the "Star" series green ship technology developed by CSSC Ship Design and Research Center Co., Ltd., integrating digital design platforms and intelligent manufacturing systems to meet international performance standards.

Topics:

China Shipbuilding Group

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:43

SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

13:42

Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

13:21

Deutsche ReGas secures €112 mln EU grant for Lubmin hydrogen project

12:41

Equinor and Polenergia finalize funding for 1.44 GW offshore wind projects in Poland

12:11

EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

11:50

Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

11:08

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

10:07

ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

09:47

Fincantieri and Saudi Red Sea Authority sign MoU for maritime and coastal development

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

12:11

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

11:41

HyCC announces H2Next green hydrogen project in Rotterdam

11:08

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam hosts naming ceremony for Petrodec's Obana platform

10:45

Japan Marine United delivers bulk carrier Frontier Wish

10:27

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

10:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 21, 2025

2025 May 21

18:31

Nippon Yuka Kogyo to launch Japan’s first antioxidant for marine biodiesel fuel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news