  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 23   08:04

shipbuilding

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced its decision to order a new LNG-fueled Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) under a long-term time charter contract with Idemitsu Tanker Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessel, to be constructed at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (DACKS) in Dalian, China—a joint venture between Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited—is scheduled for delivery in 2027.  

This marks the first dual-fuel VLCC to be chartered to a Japanese oil company.  

As of March 2025, MOL operates about 40 LNG-fueled vessels, including six VLCCs, with plans to expand to 90 LNG/methanol-fueled vessels by 2030.  

The newly ordered VLCC will have a deadweight tonnage of approximately 309,000 tons, a length overall of about 339.5 meters, and a breadth of approximately 60.0 meters. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japanese transport company headquartered in Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo. MOL reported a revenue of ¥1,775 billion (approximately US$12.5 billion) and a net income of ¥425.5 billion (approximately US$3.0 billion) for the fiscal year 2024.

Idemitsu Tanker Co., Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company specializing in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It is a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., one of Japan's leading petroleum companies.

Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. is a shipbuilding joint venture between Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. and China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, located in Dalian, China.

Topics:

LNG

MOL

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

12:11

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

11:41

HyCC announces H2Next green hydrogen project in Rotterdam

11:08

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam hosts naming ceremony for Petrodec's Obana platform

10:45

Japan Marine United delivers bulk carrier Frontier Wish

10:27

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

10:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 21, 2025

2025 May 21

18:31

Nippon Yuka Kogyo to launch Japan’s first antioxidant for marine biodiesel fuel

17:54

Hapag-Lloyd updates its Caribbean Express Service

17:44

Port of Oakland April container volume drops month-on-month by 14.7%

17:16

Tidal Transit christens its new CTV ahead of maiden charter

16:22

NORDEN inks logistics project in Australia

15:58

DOF secures four long-term AHTS contracts in Brazil

14:53

Altair and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign MoU for eco-friendly marine engine development with AI and simulation

14:23

GATE Energy and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign strategic MOU for offshore EPC and commissioning collaboration

13:41

ADES Holding secures multi-year contract extension with North Oil Company for jack-up rig in Qatar

13:15

Porto Itapoá becomes the largest container handler in Southern Brazil in Q1 2025

12:43

EU allocates nearly €1 bln to 15 renewable hydrogen projects across five countries

12:23

Seaspan expands fleet with new 8,300 TEU vessels from Hudong-Zhonghua

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news