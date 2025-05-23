  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

2025 May 23   11:08

ammonia

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), a shipowner, operator, and logistics provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technip Energies, a technology and engineering company, to develop the ammonia cracking component of LDA’s FRESH solution—a ship-based processing and storage facility for low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen.  

The 170-meter-long vessel will have a storage capacity of 45,000 cubic meters for imported ammonia and will convert it into hydrogen using an onboard cracking plant.

The plant is designed to produce 50,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually at 99.9+% purity, with over 90% energy efficiency. The hydrogen will be compressed and offloaded to shore to supply industries and heavy mobility sectors.

The vessel is intended to be relocatable based on hydrogen demand.  Technip Energies will integrate its ammonia cracking technology into the FRESH vessel. LDA will oversee hull design, construction, and vessel operations.  

Mathieu Muzeau, Transport & Logistics Managing Director at LDA, stated: “This partnership with Technip Energies marks a significant milestone in our journey to operate a floating low-carbon hydrogen terminal. By integrating their ammonia cracking technology, we are taking a crucial step in developing a reliable and efficient solution while ensuring very low GHG and NOx emissions.”  

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is a French maritime company specializing in shipowning, operations, and logistics services. LDA is involved in various sectors, including dry bulk transportation, offshore services, and marine engineering.  

Technip Energies is a Global Engineering and technology company focused on energy transition, offering services in project management, engineering, and construction for the energy industry, including hydrogen, biofuels, and carbon capture projects.

Topics:

ammonia

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:43

SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

13:42

Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

13:21

Deutsche ReGas secures €112 mln EU grant for Lubmin hydrogen project

12:41

Equinor and Polenergia finalize funding for 1.44 GW offshore wind projects in Poland

12:11

EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

11:50

Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

10:40

China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

10:07

ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

09:47

Fincantieri and Saudi Red Sea Authority sign MoU for maritime and coastal development

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

12:11

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

11:41

HyCC announces H2Next green hydrogen project in Rotterdam

11:08

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam hosts naming ceremony for Petrodec's Obana platform

10:45

Japan Marine United delivers bulk carrier Frontier Wish

10:27

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

10:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 21, 2025

2025 May 21

18:31

Nippon Yuka Kogyo to launch Japan’s first antioxidant for marine biodiesel fuel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news