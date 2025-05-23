Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA), a shipowner, operator, and logistics provider, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Technip Energies, a technology and engineering company, to develop the ammonia cracking component of LDA’s FRESH solution—a ship-based processing and storage facility for low-carbon ammonia and hydrogen.

The 170-meter-long vessel will have a storage capacity of 45,000 cubic meters for imported ammonia and will convert it into hydrogen using an onboard cracking plant.

The plant is designed to produce 50,000 tonnes of hydrogen annually at 99.9+% purity, with over 90% energy efficiency. The hydrogen will be compressed and offloaded to shore to supply industries and heavy mobility sectors.

The vessel is intended to be relocatable based on hydrogen demand. Technip Energies will integrate its ammonia cracking technology into the FRESH vessel. LDA will oversee hull design, construction, and vessel operations.

Mathieu Muzeau, Transport & Logistics Managing Director at LDA, stated: “This partnership with Technip Energies marks a significant milestone in our journey to operate a floating low-carbon hydrogen terminal. By integrating their ammonia cracking technology, we are taking a crucial step in developing a reliable and efficient solution while ensuring very low GHG and NOx emissions.”

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is a French maritime company specializing in shipowning, operations, and logistics services. LDA is involved in various sectors, including dry bulk transportation, offshore services, and marine engineering.

Technip Energies is a Global Engineering and technology company focused on energy transition, offering services in project management, engineering, and construction for the energy industry, including hydrogen, biofuels, and carbon capture projects.