Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

Yusen Logistics Global Management Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of its new green solution, "Alternative Fuel," aimed at delivering environmental benefits through the use of sustainable fuels to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in ocean, air, and land transport services.

This initiative supports customers in reducing their Scope 3 emissions and advances the company's commitment to utilizing renewable fuels.

In December 2024, Yusen Logistics introduced a digital platform to manage and allocate GHG savings achieved by using non-fossil fuels instead of conventional fossil fuels. Initially applied to air freight forwarding services utilizing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), the platform now extends to ocean and land shipments.

The "Alternative Fuel" service provides a one-stop solution for all transport modes.

For land freight, Yusen Logistics employs sustainable fuels, such as Hydro-treated Vegetable Oil (HVO), to power its own trucks in certain countries and regions.

The GHG savings achieved by each transport mode can be allocated across the 46 countries and regions within the company's global network, irrespective of where the renewable fuel is used.

Through this platform, customers can monitor specific details, including the location where the alternative fuel was consumed, the type of fuel used, and the amount of GHG emissions reduced.

Additionally, Yusen Logistics provides GHG emissions reductions certificates verified by a third-party certification organization.

The process for allocating GHG savings involves three steps:

-Check: Measuring and analyzing the customer's GHG emissions based on transport performance to date, proposing optimal transport methods, and supporting the achievement of the customer's GHG emission reduction goals.

-Choose: Procuring the necessary environmental benefits to reduce GHG emissions from airlines and ocean shipping companies according to the customer's targets. For land transport, Yusen Logistics also creates GHG savings as a transport operator.

-Reduced: Delivering environmental benefits to customers and providing GHG emissions reductions certificates. The entire process, from calculating GHG emissions to allocation, is verified by a third-party certification organization to ensure reliability and transparency.

Yusen Logistics is a global logistics company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It offers a comprehensive range of services, including air and ocean freight forwarding, contract logistics, and supply chain management. The company operates in over 46 countries and regions, providing integrated logistics solutions to various industries.

NYK Line is one of Japan's largest shipping companies, offering services in container shipping, bulk shipping, and logistics.

Ocean Network Express is a global container shipping company headquartered in Singapore.

123Carbon is a Netherlands-based startup specializing in decarbonizing the logistics sector.