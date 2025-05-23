EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), a global ship management company, has entered into an agreement with Avikus, a subsidiary of HD Hyundai specializing in maritime autonomous navigation, according to the company's release.

Under this contract, Avikus will install its AI-powered systems—HiNAS Control, SVM, and HiNAS Cloud—on two EPS-managed vessels: a bulk carrier and a suezmax tanker.

The signing ceremony took place in Singapore, attended by Mr. Sachin Saharawat, Technical Director at EPS, and Mr. Dohyeoung Lim, CEO of Avikus.

The scope of the agreement includes the installation of HiNAS Control, which utilizes real-time sensor fusion and machine learning to support autonomous navigation and optimize routing decisions.

Additionally, the HiNAS Cloud platform will be implemented to provide shore-based teams with advanced voyage analytics and decision support tools.

The contract also encompasses full commissioning and a comprehensive training program for onboard and online crew education.

This marks Avikus' first commercial retrofit contract outside of Korea.

Avikus has previously equipped over 350 vessels with its navigation assistance systems, including both newbuilds and retrofits.

EPS is a Singapore-based global ship management company operating a diversified fleet of over 300 vessels, including container ships, dry bulk carriers, tankers, and vehicle carriers.

Avikus is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai specializing in autonomous navigation solutions for the maritime industry. The company develops AI-based systems, such as HiNAS Control and HiNAS Cloud, designed to enhance navigational safety and operational efficiency.