  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

2025 May 23   12:11

shipbuilding

EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS), a global ship management company, has entered into an agreement with Avikus, a subsidiary of HD Hyundai specializing in maritime autonomous navigation, according to the company's release.

Under this contract, Avikus will install its AI-powered systems—HiNAS Control, SVM, and HiNAS Cloud—on two EPS-managed vessels: a bulk carrier and a suezmax tanker.  

The signing ceremony took place in Singapore, attended by Mr. Sachin Saharawat, Technical Director at EPS, and Mr. Dohyeoung Lim, CEO of Avikus.  

The scope of the agreement includes the installation of HiNAS Control, which utilizes real-time sensor fusion and machine learning to support autonomous navigation and optimize routing decisions.

Additionally, the HiNAS Cloud platform will be implemented to provide shore-based teams with advanced voyage analytics and decision support tools.

The contract also encompasses full commissioning and a comprehensive training program for onboard and online crew education.  

This marks Avikus' first commercial retrofit contract outside of Korea.  

Avikus has previously equipped over 350 vessels with its navigation assistance systems, including both newbuilds and retrofits. 

EPS is a Singapore-based global ship management company operating a diversified fleet of over 300 vessels, including container ships, dry bulk carriers, tankers, and vehicle carriers.

Avikus is a subsidiary of HD Hyundai specializing in autonomous navigation solutions for the maritime industry. The company develops AI-based systems, such as HiNAS Control and HiNAS Cloud, designed to enhance navigational safety and operational efficiency. 

Topics:

digitalisation

HD Hyundai

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:43

SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

13:42

Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

13:21

Deutsche ReGas secures €112 mln EU grant for Lubmin hydrogen project

12:41

Equinor and Polenergia finalize funding for 1.44 GW offshore wind projects in Poland

11:50

Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

11:08

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

10:40

China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

10:07

ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

09:47

Fincantieri and Saudi Red Sea Authority sign MoU for maritime and coastal development

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

12:11

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches advanced smart plant on Changxing Island to expand LNG carrier output

11:41

HyCC announces H2Next green hydrogen project in Rotterdam

11:08

Damen Shiprepair Rotterdam hosts naming ceremony for Petrodec's Obana platform

10:45

Japan Marine United delivers bulk carrier Frontier Wish

10:27

DeepOcean acquires Shelf Subsea

10:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 21, 2025

2025 May 21

18:31

Nippon Yuka Kogyo to launch Japan’s first antioxidant for marine biodiesel fuel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news