Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

Performance Shipping Inc. conducted the launch of its new Aframax/LR2 tanker, P. Massport (Hull 1515), at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The Athens-based company currently operates six Aframax tankers and plans to add three LR2 and one LR1 vessels by January 2027.

The company had previously announced the keel laying for another newbuild vessel, indicating ongoing fleet modernization efforts.

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global shipping company headquartered in Athens, Greece, specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a major Chinese shipbuilding company located in Shanghai.