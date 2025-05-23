  1. Home
  U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

2025 May 23   14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

On May 20, 2025, the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority convened its regular monthly meeting. Chairman Ric Campo announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) released its Fiscal Year 2025 workplan, allocating $131 million to the Houston Ship Channel. This includes $33 million for the Houston Ship Channel Expansion (Project 11) and $98 million for operations and maintenance dredging.  

USACE approved the federal Assumption of Maintenance (AOM) for Segment 1B of the Houston Ship Channel, from Redfish Reef to Bayport Terminal.

Segment 1C, from Bayport to Barbours Cut Ship Channel, received approval in 2022. These approvals are projected to save Port Houston a net present value of nearly $380 million over the next 50 years.

Dredging activities in Segment 1C are expected to conclude by late Q2 or early Q3 2025, with Galveston Bay beneficial use features scheduled for completion in Q4 2025.  

Port Houston reported strong volumes in April. Operations forecast nine blank sailings over the next six weeks at container terminals. Despite this, the port remains cautiously optimistic, noting the number is significantly lower than during previous periods of market uncertainty, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.  

In maintenance updates, Port Houston commissioned 20 clean diesel yard tractors at Barbours Cut and Bayport Terminals, replacing 20 outdated units.

The organization is collaborating with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Houston Pilots, and Port Security and Emergency Operations (PSEO) to temporarily improve air draft markings on the Interstate 610 bridge.  

CEO Charlie Jenkins highlighted the upcoming grand opening of the Maritime Museum at its new location adjacent to Port Houston’s Administrative Building at East River, with Port Houston as a sponsor.  

The next Port Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, 2025. 

Port Houston is the governing body managing the public terminals of the Houston Ship Channel, a critical waterway for the U.S. economy. Operating for over a century, Port Houston oversees the largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. The port complex includes more than 200 private and eight public terminals, making it the nation's largest port for waterborne tonnage.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is a federal agency under the Department of Defense, responsible for public engineering, design, and construction management.

