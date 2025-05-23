SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

The SHIPS for America Act, introduced in December 2024, aims to revitalize the U.S. maritime sector and open avenues for cooperation with treaty allies, particularly Japan, according to The Arctic Institute's release.

The legislation includes provisions that could facilitate joint shipbuilding and technical exchanges between the two countries, especially in Arctic-capable vessel production.

Section 510 mandates a study on easing export controls and International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) for foreign-owned maritime firms investing in U.S. shipyards.

This may lower investment barriers for Japanese companies with shipbuilding expertise. Section 301 enables the U.S. to form agreements with allies such as Japan to address wartime sealift requirements, potentially allowing for formal cooperation on ship production and logistics in the Arctic.

Section 618 establishes an international exchange program for mariners, naval architects, and marine engineers between the U.S. and its allies, supporting technical collaboration.

Japan ranks third in global shipbuilding with a 15% market share in gross tonnage as of 2023. The U.S., in contrast, produces just 0.2% of the world’s ships. The U.S. has two operational Arctic icebreakers, while Russia operates 41, and China has at least five and plans for more.

China’s shipbuilding industry held 74.1% of global newbuild orders in 2024, including ice-capable vessels like the Boris Sokolov. China and Russia have announced a joint venture to construct five Arc7 ice-class containerships.

Japan has engaged in Arctic diplomacy and science since 2015 and participated in the 2021 Central Arctic Ocean Fishing Agreement. Japanese involvement in an expanded ICE Pact (currently involving the U.S., Canada, and Finland) is under discussion. Despite Japan’s non-Arctic status, its role in Arctic governance and technical experience, including with the Shirase icebreaker, may support deeper cooperation. However, potential friction with Arctic states and geopolitical tensions with China and Russia remain challenges.

NewNew Shipping Line is a Chinese maritime logistics company specializing in Arctic routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route. It is involved in a joint venture with Russian partners to operate Arc7-class ice-class containerships for year-round service between East Asia and Northern Europe.

Guangzhou Shipyard International is one of China’s largest state-owned shipbuilders. It produces a range of vessels, including commercial, military, and ice-class ships like the Boris Sokolov. The company is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation.