U.S. Federal Maritime Commission examines foreign flagging regulations

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission has initiated a nonadjudicatory investigation to assess whether vessel flagging laws, regulations, or practices of certain foreign governments create unfavorable shipping conditions in the foreign trade of the United States.

The investigation begins with a 90-day public comment period, during which the FMC seeks examples of flagging laws, regulations, and practices that affect the efficiency and reliability of the ocean shipping supply chain.

The FMC has outlined specific topics of interest in its investigation order. The FMC invites comments from individuals and organizations with expertise in vessel operations, international trade, international law, and national security, including governments, international organizations, standards-setting organizations, shipowners, shipping companies, shippers, and organized labor groups.

Commenters are also encouraged to suggest actions that high-quality registries can take to reduce costs and compliance burdens without compromising standards.

The FMC is authorized to conduct investigations and implement enforcement measures when foreign laws or practices result in unfavorable shipping conditions. The deadline for submitting comments is August 20, 2025.

The Federal Maritime Commission is an independent federal agency of the United States government, established by Reorganization Plan No. 7, effective August 12, 1961. The FMC is responsible for regulating the U.S. international ocean transportation system to ensure a competitive and reliable supply chain that supports U.S. exporters, importers, and consumers.