  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. U.S. Federal Maritime Commission examines foreign flagging regulations

2025 May 23   15:53

shipping

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission examines foreign flagging regulations

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission has initiated a nonadjudicatory investigation to assess whether vessel flagging laws, regulations, or practices of certain foreign governments create unfavorable shipping conditions in the foreign trade of the United States.

The investigation begins with a 90-day public comment period, during which the FMC seeks examples of flagging laws, regulations, and practices that affect the efficiency and reliability of the ocean shipping supply chain.

The FMC has outlined specific topics of interest in its investigation order.  The FMC invites comments from individuals and organizations with expertise in vessel operations, international trade, international law, and national security, including governments, international organizations, standards-setting organizations, shipowners, shipping companies, shippers, and organized labor groups.

Commenters are also encouraged to suggest actions that high-quality registries can take to reduce costs and compliance burdens without compromising standards.

The FMC is authorized to conduct investigations and implement enforcement measures when foreign laws or practices result in unfavorable shipping conditions. The deadline for submitting comments is August 20, 2025.  

The Federal Maritime Commission is an independent federal agency of the United States government, established by Reorganization Plan No. 7, effective August 12, 1961. The FMC is responsible for regulating the U.S. international ocean transportation system to ensure a competitive and reliable supply chain that supports U.S. exporters, importers, and consumers.

Topics:

legislation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Container ship NCL Salten runs aground near Trondheim, missing home by five meters

17:26

World’s first 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier launched in China

17:05

Barium Bay offshore wind project secures environmental approval in Italy

16:44

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies commence construction of GranMorgu FPSO for TotalEnergies in Suriname

16:24

Estonia launches €25 mln grant for green ship retrofitting

15:13

CK Hutchison confirms MSC as lead investor in $22.8 bln ports deal

14:43

SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

13:42

Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

13:21

Deutsche ReGas secures €112 mln EU grant for Lubmin hydrogen project

12:41

Equinor and Polenergia finalize funding for 1.44 GW offshore wind projects in Poland

12:11

EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

11:50

Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

11:08

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

10:40

China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

10:07

ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

09:47

Fincantieri and Saudi Red Sea Authority sign MoU for maritime and coastal development

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news