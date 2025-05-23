  1. Home
2025 May 23   16:44

offshore

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies commence construction of GranMorgu FPSO for TotalEnergies in Suriname

On May 20, 2025, the construction of the GranMorgu Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel commenced with a first steel cut ceremony at BOMESC Shipyard in Tianjin, China, according to the company's release.

This event signifies the beginning of the topsides module fabrication for the FPSO.

The GranMorgu FPSO is part of the development of Block 58, located approximately 150 kilometers offshore Suriname.

TotalEnergies serves as the operator with a 50% interest, alongside APA Corporation holding the remaining 50%. Staatsolie, Suriname's state-owned oil company, has announced its intention to exercise an option to acquire up to a 20% stake in the project.

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies have been contracted to construct and install the FPSO. The vessel will utilize SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward® hull design and Technip Energies’ expertise in engineering and modularization for the topsides.

The FPSO is designed with an all-electric drive, zero routine flaring, and full reinjection of associated gas into the reservoirs. Additional features include waste heat recovery units, optimized water cooling, and a permanent methane detection and monitoring system. 

The FPSO will have a production capacity of up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day and an associated gas treatment capacity of up to 500 million cubic feet per day. It will be moored in approximately 400 meters of water depth and capable of storing around 2 million barrels of crude oil. First oil production is anticipated in 2028.

SBM Offshore is a Dutch-based company specializing in the design, construction, and operation of floating production systems, particularly FPSOs, for the offshore oil and gas industry.  

Technip Energies is a French engineering and technology company focused on energy transition, providing services in LNG, hydrogen, and sustainable chemistry sectors.

