  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Barium Bay offshore wind project secures environmental approval in Italy

2025 May 23   17:05

offshore

Barium Bay offshore wind project secures environmental approval in Italy

The Barium Bay offshore wind project has obtained a positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) decree from Italy's Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, according to Hope Group's release.

Situated over 45 kilometers off the coast between Bari and Barletta in the Apulia Region, the project is a collaboration between Galileo, a pan-European renewable energy platform, and Hope Group, an Italian renewable energy plant designer.  

With a planned capacity of 1,110 megawatts (MW), Barium Bay is the largest floating offshore wind farm to achieve this milestone in both Italy and the Mediterranean Sea.

The EIA decree follows approvals from the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Culture, enabling the project to participate in the FER 2 Decree auction procedure, which allocates long-term Contracts for Difference to 3,800 MW of offshore wind energy.  

The project will feature two offshore substations with fixed-bottom foundations, leveraging favorable bathymetric conditions. It is expected to generate over 3 billion kilowatt-hours annually, sufficient to meet the energy needs of more than one million Italian households.  

Galileo is a pan-European platform dedicated to the development and investment in the renewable energy sector. Galileo's project pipeline exceeds 16 gigawatts, covering photovoltaic, onshore and offshore wind, and energy storage systems across ten European countries, including Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Sweden.

Hope Group specializes in the development of large renewable energy production plants, aiming to contribute actively to the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda endorsed by the United Nations.

Topics:

wind farms

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Container ship NCL Salten runs aground near Trondheim, missing home by five meters

17:26

World’s first 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier launched in China

16:44

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies commence construction of GranMorgu FPSO for TotalEnergies in Suriname

16:24

Estonia launches €25 mln grant for green ship retrofitting

15:53

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission examines foreign flagging regulations

15:13

CK Hutchison confirms MSC as lead investor in $22.8 bln ports deal

14:43

SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

13:42

Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

13:21

Deutsche ReGas secures €112 mln EU grant for Lubmin hydrogen project

12:41

Equinor and Polenergia finalize funding for 1.44 GW offshore wind projects in Poland

12:11

EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

11:50

Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

11:08

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

10:40

China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

10:07

ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

09:47

Fincantieri and Saudi Red Sea Authority sign MoU for maritime and coastal development

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news