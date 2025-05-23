  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. World’s first 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier launched in China

2025 May 23   17:26

shipbuilding

World’s first 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier launched in China

On May 21, 2025, China Merchants Heavy Industry’s Nantong shipyard launched a 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier, the first of its kind globally, for China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. (CMES), according to the company's release.

The vessel, measuring 219.9 meters in length, 37.7 meters in beam, and 10.2 meters in draft, has a design speed of 19 knots. It is equipped with methanol dual-fuel main and auxiliary engines, boilers, and a fuel supply system, ensuring compliance with IMO Tier III emissions standards.

The ship is the largest methanol-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) currently under construction worldwide.  

CMES has ordered a total of six methanol dual-fuel PCTCs from China Merchants Heavy Industry: two 9,300-CEU vessels ordered in March 2023, and four additional 7,800-CEU vessels ordered in November 2023. Deliveries are scheduled between the second half of 2025 and the end of 2026.

The engines, including two MAN B&W 7S60ME-LGIM main engines and six small-bore, seven-cylinder 21/31DF-M gensets, are being constructed by China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (CSE), with the first genset delivery expected in Q1 2025.

MacGregor, a Cargotec subsidiary, is supplying RoRo equipment for the two 9,300-CEU vessels, including external and internal ramps, covers, and electrically operated doors.

The vessels are designed to support China’s growing automobile exports, aligning with CMES’s goal to expand its international RoRo transportation business while adhering to stricter emissions regulations.  

China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd., a Shanghai-listed subsidiary of China Merchants Group, operates a fleet of over 300 vessels, including 52 very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

China Merchants Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of China Merchants Group, is one of China’s leading shipbuilding and offshore engineering companies.

Topics:

methanol

China Merchants Heavy Industries

shipbuilding

MacGregor

RORO

MAN Energy Solutions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Container ship NCL Salten runs aground near Trondheim, missing home by five meters

17:05

Barium Bay offshore wind project secures environmental approval in Italy

16:44

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies commence construction of GranMorgu FPSO for TotalEnergies in Suriname

16:24

Estonia launches €25 mln grant for green ship retrofitting

15:53

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission examines foreign flagging regulations

15:13

CK Hutchison confirms MSC as lead investor in $22.8 bln ports deal

14:43

SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

13:42

Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

13:21

Deutsche ReGas secures €112 mln EU grant for Lubmin hydrogen project

12:41

Equinor and Polenergia finalize funding for 1.44 GW offshore wind projects in Poland

12:11

EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

11:50

Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

11:08

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

10:40

China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

10:07

ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

09:47

Fincantieri and Saudi Red Sea Authority sign MoU for maritime and coastal development

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

14:41

Newfoundland and Labrador and Port of Amsterdam sign MoU to develop transatlantic green hydrogen corridor

14:22

Port of Rotterdam Authority and EDGE Navigation sign Letter of Intent on liquid hydrogen infrastructure

13:54

Lloyd’s Register and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard sign MoU to develop digital manufacturing processes for Type C tanks

13:24

DFDS and Volvo Trucks implement nighttime electric freight operations between Ghent and Antwerp

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news