2025 May 23   18:00

accident

Container ship NCL Salten runs aground near Trondheim, missing home by five meters

On May 22, 2025, the 135-meter container ship NCL Salten, with a capacity of 862 TEU, ran aground near Byneset, west of Trondheim, Norway, according to Kuehne+Nagel's release.

The vessel came to a halt approximately five meters from the residence of Johan Helberg.  Helberg was unaware of the incident until alerted by a neighbor. "It was quite absurd. When I looked out the window, there was a huge ship's bow there," he told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

The only reported damage to the property was a severed wire connecting the house to a heat pump. "So we'll probably get cold during the day," Helberg added.  

The NCL Salten, owned by North Sea Container Line (NCL), was en route from Norway’s northwest coast to Orkanger at the time of the grounding. The vessel carried a crew of 16 individuals, including Norwegians, Lithuanians, Ukrainians, and one Russian. No injuries or oil spills were reported.  

Norwegian coastal authorities are coordinating efforts to refloat the ship, utilizing tugboats and tide schedules. A mudslide occurred following the incident, prompting the evacuation of the surrounding area.  NCL stated it is cooperating with the police investigation. Authorities have identified one crew member as a suspect, though no further details have been disclosed. 

North Sea Container Line (NCL) is a leading container shipping company specializing in intra-European trade. The company operates a fleet of container vessels and offers a comprehensive range of logistic services. 

Baltnautic is a Lithuanian shipping company that operates container vessels. In this incident, Baltnautic is the registered owner of the NCL Salten, which is chartered by NCL.

