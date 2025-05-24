Exports and imports continue to increase at the Port of Barcelona

Following the trend of previous months, in the first four months of 2025 exports and imports maintained double-digit growth at the Port of Barcelona, ​​showing the dynamism of the business fabric and the economy of its hinterland. Between January and April of this year, full export containers have grown by +10.5% while full import containers have registered an increase of +16.6% compared to the same period in 2024. Containers in transit, which have fallen by -19.3%, have placed container traffic at 1.2 million TEU (-5.2%). Total traffic, which has exceeded 22.5 million tons, has been slightly below the figures for the first four months of the previous year, with a decrease of -1.3%, the Port of Barcelona press release said.

Traffic with the main markets of origin and destination of containerized goods passing through the Port of Barcelona is also growing: China (+22.3%), the United States (+3.9%), India (+31.3%) and South Korea (+37.2%) and Saudi Arabia (+42.9%).

Bulk liquid traffic has approached 5 million tons, driven by the good results of hydrocarbons (gasoline +90.6% and LNG +63.2%). Despite the increase in cereals and flour (+14.3%), bulk solids, with 1.2 million tons, show negative growth (-11%) due to the decreases in soybeans, cement and clinker, potash and common salt.

Vehicle traffic was 228,778 units (-7.2%), also reflecting the current situation of uncertainty in the economy and world trade. The 136,341 UTIs (Intermodal Transport Units) show a decrease of -1.2% due to traffic with Italy and Morocco, while traffic with the Balearic Islands grows by +6.8%.

The number of passengers who have passed through the port between January and April has totaled 1.1 million, of which 360,398 correspond to ferry passengers. As for cruise ships, 753,134 movements have been made, which translates into 466,621* people visiting the city.