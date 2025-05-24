  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. M/V Donny Mudgett marks first delivery in Hines Furlong’s 11-vessel newbuild program

2025 May 24   13:29

shipbuilding

M/V Donny Mudgett marks first delivery in Hines Furlong’s 11-vessel newbuild program

Hines Furlong Line has taken delivery of the M/V Donny Mudgett, the first vessel completed in its eleven-vessel newbuild program. Built at Intracoastal Iron Works in Bourg, Louisiana, the M/V Donny Mudgett is powered by three Mitsubishi Tier 3 S6R2-Y3MPTAW engines, each delivering 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM, Mitsubishi Marine Engines said in its media release.

The Donny Mudgett is the first of eleven vessels currently under construction at Intracoastal Iron Works and Eymard Marine Construction & Repair. The program includes five triple-screw and six twin-screw vessels, with Laborde Products supplying all 27 Mitsubishi engines for the series.

“We’ve worked with Intracoastal for many years, and the Donny Mudgett is a continuation of that relationship,” said Kent Furlong, President at Hines Furlong Line. “This project brings together family-owned businesses on both the shipbuilding and supply side, and we value those relationships as much as the vessels themselves.”

“We’re proud to support Hines Furlong on a project of this scale,” said Brian Laborde, President & CEO of Laborde Products. “It’s the kind of collaboration that plays to the strengths of everyone involved, and we appreciate the trust Hines Furlong has placed in our team.”

Hines Furlong Line represents one of the longest-standing family traditions in the inland river transportation industry, with more than 150 years and five family generations of presence on the inland waterways. Today, the company operates a fleet of towboats on the Cumberland, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, and Mississippi Rivers. HFL also specializes in leasing its fleet of inland towboats, tank barges, and hopper barges to other barge lines and some end user customers. The company continues to build on its legacy by making significant investments in new equipment and evolving to meet the changing needs of its customers.

About Laborde Products

Laborde Products is a commercial marine engine distributor providing repowers, new vessel builds, and auxiliary power systems for operators across the inland river system, Gulf Coast, East Coast, and Great Lakes. Laborde supplies Mitsubishi, Scania, Steyr, and Yanmar engines for government applications.

Topics:

engine

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:42

ASCO's dry cargo vessel recommissioned after major overhaul

11:16

MOL Group receives shipment of Azeri Light crude oil from ACG field in Azerbaijan, in which MOL is the third largest shareholder

09:57

Exports and imports continue to increase at the Port of Barcelona

2025 May 23

18:00

Container ship NCL Salten runs aground near Trondheim, missing home by five meters

17:26

World’s first 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier launched in China

17:05

Barium Bay offshore wind project secures environmental approval in Italy

16:44

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies commence construction of GranMorgu FPSO for TotalEnergies in Suriname

16:24

Estonia launches €25 mln grant for green ship retrofitting

15:53

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission examines foreign flagging regulations

15:13

CK Hutchison confirms MSC as lead investor in $22.8 bln ports deal

14:43

SHIPS for America Act may facilitate Japan-U.S. Arctic shipbuilding cooperation

14:22

U.S. Army Corps allocates $131 mln to Houston Ship Channel construction and maintenance

13:42

Performance Shipping launches new Aframax tanker P. Massport at Shanghai Shipyard

13:21

Deutsche ReGas secures €112 mln EU grant for Lubmin hydrogen project

12:41

Equinor and Polenergia finalize funding for 1.44 GW offshore wind projects in Poland

12:11

EPS partners with Avikus to retrofit vessels with AI-powered navigation systems

11:50

Yusen Logistics launches 'Alternative Fuel' service to support Scope 3 emission reductions

11:08

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Technip Energies collaborate to integrate ammonia cracking technology into FRESH Solution for low-carbon energy logistics

10:40

China Shipbuilding Group achieves key production milestones across multiple shipyards

10:07

ABS grants preliminary approval for first U.S. liquefied CO₂ barge

09:47

Fincantieri and Saudi Red Sea Authority sign MoU for maritime and coastal development

09:07

EU and UK agree to strengthen maritime and border transport cooperation

08:04

MOL orders LNG-fueled VLCC for long-term charter with Idemitsu Tanker

2025 May 22

18:19

Cadeler acquires Boqiang 3060 jack-up vessel to enhance offshore Wind O&M Services

17:41

Jan De Nul reports record turnover of €4 bln in 2024

17:13

Danish consortium to develop ammonia-fueled GenSet in NH3 Spark – FutureFlex project

16:55

Fincantieri and Enra Energy Solutions collaborate on Royal Malaysian Navy’s “15 to 5” fleet renewal program

16:25

Wärtsilä 20 Engine chosen for new Canadian lobster fishing vessel

15:44

Finnlines introduces Green Lane for low-carbon sea transportation

15:14

Carisbrooke Shipping partners with Thecla Bodewes Shipyards on new LABRAX 7680 dwt vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news