2025 May 24   15:42

ASCO's dry cargo vessel recommissioned after major overhaul

The “Teymur Ahmadov” dry cargo vessel, owned by ASCO, operating within the structure of AZCON Holding, has been recommissioned following a major overhaul. The overhaul was carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. During the repair process, the vessel’s main and auxiliary engines, pumps in the engine room, air compressors, coolers, and separators were overhauled, ASCO said.

In addition, piping systems on the main deck and in the engine room were replaced. Hull welding, automation, and electrical installation works were also performed.

The underwater and above-water parts of the vessel, the main deck, superstructure, engine room, and cargo hold covers were cleaned and painted.

The vessel’s accommodation, service rooms, and sanitary facilities were fully renovated.

All onboard communication and electro-radio navigation equipment was repaired, with malfunctioning components replaced. New equipment was installed, including an Inmarsat-C satellite communication terminal, medium and high frequency radio stations, fixed VHF stations, electronic chart display and information system (ECDIS), radar, magnetic compass, and a command broadcasting unit.

Upon completion of the works, the vessel underwent sea trials, which it successfully passed, and was returned to operation.

The “Teymur Ahmadov” vessel is 118.7 metres long, 13.4 metres wide, and has a cargo carrying capacity of 3,100 tonnes.

