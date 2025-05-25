The Danish Energy Appeals Board gives the green light to the continuation of two offshore wind farms Jammerland Bugt and Lillebælt Syd

The Danish Energy Appeals Board has ruled on the appeals against the construction permits for the two offshore wind farms developed together by TotalEnergies, European Energy and SONFOR in Jammerland Bugt and Lillebælt Syd, European Energy said.

The Energy Appeals Board has decided to reject the appeals, which means that the two projects can continue as planned. This is an important step toward ensuring progress in the green transition and working to secure Denmark’s energy supply.

“Denmark needs concrete energy projects if its political goals for green energy are to be achieved. We are very pleased that our projects can continue, and it has been confirmed that we have taken the necessary considerations for nature and the environment into account. Now we can move forward with the necessary expansion of renewable energy for the benefit of the climate, jobs, and the economy,” says Martin Rune Pedersen, Country Chair of TotalEnergies Denmark.

The two wind farms have been developed based on a thorough environmental and planning process and in close cooperation with authorities and stakeholders. The offshore wind farms are located outside Natura 2000 areas and outside international bird protection areas, and the environmental impact assessments have been approved by the Danish Energy Agency.

“It is positive that we now have cleared the way forward for the projects. We are ready to supply green electricity to the Danish people and contribute to both security of supply and the green transition. This decision is an important step for offshore wind development in Denmark,” says Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.

The two offshore wind farms are part of the Danish open-door scheme and will together be able to supply green electricity equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of up to 400,000 Danish households. The local utility company SONFOR, which is a co-owner of the Lillebælt Syd project, emphasizes the importance of strong connection between offshore wind and the regional energy infrastructure:

“We have a strong green project that shows that municipalities and other players can realize ambitious climate and energy projects and contribute to the production of green electricity, green transition and increased security of supply,’ says Ellen Trane Nørby, Chair of the Board of SONFOR A/S. “We must now move forward and invite those who have been opposed to work together on solutions where everyone can have local ownership and enjoy the benefits of the wind farm.”

With the decision in hand, further development of the projects will continue. Emphasis will be placed on ensuring responsible and efficient implementation, including dialogue with relevant authorities, local communities and other stakeholders to ensure that the construction takes place with due consideration for both local conditions and neighbors.

TotalEnergies, European Energy and SONFOR expect the wind farms to be operational in 2029.

Facts about Jammerland Bugt Offshore Wind Farm

Construction permit granted in December 2024

Expected start of construction: 2027

Expected production start: 2029

Capacity: 240 MW

Number of wind turbines: 16 turbines, each 256 m high, with a capacity of 15 MW

Owners: TotalEnergies (85%) and European Energy (15%)

Facts about Lillebælt Syd Wind Farm

Establishment permit granted in November 2024

Expected start of construction: 2027

Expected production start: 2029

Capacity: 165 MW

Number of wind turbines: 11 turbines, each 256 m high with a capacity of 15 MW

Owners: TotalEnergies (72.25%), SONFOR (15%) and European Energy (12.75%)