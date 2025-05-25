  1. Home
2025 May 25   15:19

offshore

HHWE and NMT-IRO merger marks a significant step in strengthening the national positioning of the Dutch offshore wind industry

Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) and NMT-IRO announced that HHWE will officially merge with NMT-IRO as of 1 January 2026. With strong support from its members, HHWE approved the merger proposal during an extraordinary general meeting. This merger marks a significant step in strengthening the (inter)national positioning of the Dutch offshore wind industry, HHWE said.

The merger brings together two organisations that have long been committed to promoting and supporting the international ambitions of the Dutch offshore energy sector. By joining forces, they form one unified association with a single, powerful voice both internationally and within the Netherlands.

Jeroen de Graaf, Director of NMT-IRO, comments: “This merger creates a stronger, more unified representation of the Dutch offshore wind sector abroad. By combining our knowledge, networks, and initiatives, we increase our impact and are better positioned to support the international growth ambitions of our members.”

Wim Jenniskens, Chairman of HHWE, adds: “This is a strategic alliance that unites the strongest players in the Dutch maritime, offshore, and renewable sectors. Together, we’re building a powerful platform for the future.”

The merger offers clear benefits: greater efficiency and visibility in international trade missions and exhibitions, a broader network for members, and increased impact in public affairs, communication and strategic positioning.

Leading up to the merger, the HHWE team will gradually integrate into the NMT-IRO office. A joint member briefing will be held in September to provide more information on the next steps.

Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) export partner for Dutch wind energy in the global wind energy market, unites the best Dutch companies and organizations to drive innovation, collaboration, and growth in both emerging and established wind markets. HHWE helps its members access exciting opportunities in countries and regions such as Australia, China, France, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

About NMT-IRO
Trade organization NMT-IRO is a close-knit network of Dutch shipyards, suppliers and service providers who work together in all locations and conditions. In the field of maritime technology, these companies – large and small – aim to lead the way in the quest for new challenges and solutions. NMT-IRO actively promotes the export ambitions of the Dutch maritime and offshore industry. We support our members by organizing joint participation in international trade fairs, trade missions and networking events. With strong visibility abroad and close ties to embassies, consulates and local partners, NMT-IRO opens doors to new markets and helps companies grow their global reach.

About Holland Home of Wind Energy (HHWE) 
HHWE is your committed export partner for Dutch wind energy in the global wind energy market. We unite the best Dutch companies and organizations to drive innovation, collaboration, and growth in both emerging and established wind markets. With our expertise and strong connections, we help our members access exciting opportunities in countries and regions such as Australia, China, France, Ireland, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the USA.

