  3. COWI appointed as client's engineer for Port of Jersey's Elizabeth Harbour transformation

2025 May 25   14:07

COWI, a leading international engineering consulting group, says it has been appointed by Ports of Jersey to support the upgrade of Elizabeth Harbour, a critical gateway for Jersey’s passenger and freight trade. Acting as the client’s engineer, COWI will provide expert technical assurance, information management and sustainability advisory to futureproof the harbour and support Jersey’s long-term economic resilience.

The multi-phase project aims to significantly increase harbour capacity, facilitate the growth of roll-on/roll-off (RoRo), lift-on/lift-off (LoLo) and enhance the passenger experience with a new terminal building. The Elizabeth Harbour upgrade forms the cornerstone of Ports of Jersey's broader vision, which also includes greater operational flexibility and improvements to freight and warehouse logistics over the next decade.

COWI’s role encompasses a Technical Advisor role overseeing the detailed design undertaken through the Construction Delivery Partner, supporting commercial management, deploying advanced information systems for long-term asset management and embedding sustainability and biodiversity initiatives across the project. The marine work, including construction of a suspended deck, revetments and extensive dredging will be delivered under stringent environmental controls to protect seagrass habitats and local marine life.

Ian Mockett, Director of Energy and Marine at COWI, commented: "We’re proud to support the Ports of Jersey on such an important and transformative project. This is a technically complex development, but one that will deliver tangible, lasting benefits for the island's community and economy.

By drawing on our extensive experience in port infrastructure, we’re helping to deliver a solution that is not only resilient and sustainable but also future-ready. Collaboration has been key throughout, working closely with Ports of Jersey, their Construction Delivery Partner (including their Designer) and other partners has allowed us to de-risk the project from the outset, ensuring that we’re building infrastructure that will serve Jersey for generations to come."

Jersey’s Harbour Master, Captain Bill Sadler, said: “I’m pleased that COWI are on board to support our work to redevelop St Helier Harbour. We need to keep pace with the island’s growing freight requirements and ensure our harbours are sustainable for the future. This transformation will safeguard the harbour’s long-term viability, improve customer experience, and create a vibrant waterfront for leisure, culture, and tourism. The Harbour Master Plan is the next step in the evolution of Jersey’s maritime heritage, and I am confident that COWI will help us reach that goal.”

Construction on the marine works is scheduled to begin in summer 2026, following a year-long detailed design phase with completion expected by 2028.

About COWI

Together with customers, partners, and colleagues, COWI shapes a future where people and societies grow and flourish. We do that by co-creating sustainable and beautiful solutions that improve the quality of life for people today and many generations ahead.​​​​​​​ Our starting point is gaining a deep understanding of our customers, their aspirations, and concerns. This is what sets us apart and how we deliver long-term value. Primarily located in Scandinavia, the UK, North America, and India, we currently number 6,900 people, who offer our expertise in engineering, architecture, energy, and environment.

