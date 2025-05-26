Liberia-flagged container ship MSC ELSA 3 sinks off Kochi Coast, all 24 crew rescued

A Liberia-flagged container vessel, MSC ELSA 3, operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), sank approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi, India, on May 25, 2025, at 7:50 a.m. IST, after developing a severe 26-degree list due to flooding in one of its cargo holds.

The 184-meter-long vessel, carrying 640 containers, including 13 with hazardous materials and 12 containing calcium carbide, had departed Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was en route to Kochi when it issued a distress call at around 1:25 p.m. on May 24.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Indian Navy launched a coordinated rescue operation, successfully evacuating all 24 crew members, comprising nationals from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, and the Philippines.

The incident began when MSC ELSA 3 reported instability on May 24, prompting an immediate response from the Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC) in Kochi.

The ICG deployed a Dornier aircraft for aerial surveillance, which identified liferafts with survivors. Two ICG patrol ships, merchant vessels MV Han Yi and MSC Silver 2, and the Indian Navy’s INS Sujata were mobilized to assist.

By late Saturday evening, 21 crew members were rescued via liferafts. The remaining three—the captain, chief engineer, and second engineer—stayed onboard to support salvage efforts but were evacuated by INS Sujata early Sunday as the vessel’s condition deteriorated and it sank.

The ship carried 84.44 metric tonnes of marine gas oil and 367.1 metric tonnes of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), raising concerns about potential marine pollution in the ecologically sensitive Arabian Sea.

The ICG has deployed its pollution response vessel Saksham and is conducting aerial surveillance with oil spill detection technology. No oil spill has been reported as of May 26, but the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a public advisory warning coastal residents, fishermen, and beachgoers to avoid contact with drifting containers or materials, particularly due to the risk posed by calcium carbide, which can produce flammable gas upon contact with water.

The KSDMA noted that containers are drifting at approximately 1 km/hour, with high-risk zones identified in Ernakulam and Alappuzha, and moderate-risk areas in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian Navy is exploring towing options for the wreckage, while the Directorate General of Shipping has directed MSC to initiate salvage operations.

Eight containers have been spotted off the Kollam coast, and the Kerala government has deployed Rapid Response Teams under the Factories and Boilers Department in coordination with the Pollution Control Board to address potential hazards.

A high-level meeting led by Kerala’s Chief Secretary is assessing the situation. Investigations into the cause of the flooding and capsizing are ongoing.

Preliminary reports suggest possible issues with cargo loading or ballast management, given the vessel’s age of 28 years and the need for strict handling protocols for hazardous materials.

The ship, built in 1997 and registered under the Liberian flag with IMO number 9123221, has made multiple port calls to Vizhinjam recently.

The ICG and Indian Navy continue to monitor the site to prevent environmental damage and ensure maritime safety. The use of drones, helicopters, and naval divers is under consideration for real-time monitoring of the underwater wreckage and drifting cargo. Authorities emphasize public cooperation, urging coastal communities to report any suspicious materials to the police or emergency services at 112.