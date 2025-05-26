Panama strengthens regulations on oil ship-to-ship transfers

In alignment with International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards, Panama has reinforced its regulations concerning ship-to-ship (STS) transfer operations involving oil tankers registered under its flag, according to AMP's release.

This measure aims to curtail activities associated with the so-called "dark fleet" and to bolster Panama's standing as a responsible flag state.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP), through the Directorate General of Merchant Marine (DGMM), issued Resolution No. 106-035-DGMM of 2025, published in Official Gazette No. 30271–A on May 6, 2025.

This resolution introduces stricter controls and mandates traceability for offshore hydrocarbon STS operations.

"This initiative responds to the increasing use of opaque vessels to evade international sanctions, transport undeclared crude oil, or circumvent environmental safety regulations—practices linked to the so-called dark or shadow fleet," explained acting DGMM Director, Engineer Rina Berrocal.

Effective immediately, all Panamanian-flagged vessels with a gross tonnage equal to or exceeding 150 tons are required to notify the flag state at least 48 hours in advance of any STS operation.

The mandatory notification must include:

-Identification details of participating vessels (name, flag, IMO number)

-Coordinates and estimated time of the STS operations

-Type and quantity of hydrocarbons to be transferred

-Method of transfer (underway or at anchor)

-Contact information of the Designated Person Ashore (DPA)

-Confirmation of the STS plan in accordance with Regulation 41 of the MARPOL Convention

Additionally, vessels must update their STS operation plans to incorporate this new notification requirement and maintain an electronic acknowledgment of receipt on board.

"This new provision positions Panama as a flag state committed to maritime safety, operational transparency, and the prevention of fraudulent use of its flag, in line with IMO regulations and the MARPOL Convention," Berrocal emphasized.

"It's not just about protecting the prestige of the Panamanian registry, but ensuring that our vessels do not serve as platforms for illegal operations that impact global trade and the environment," she warned.

Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) is the governmental body responsible for overseeing maritime activities in Panama, including the administration of the Panamanian ship registry, which is one of the largest in the world.

Directorate General of Merchant Marine (DGMM), operating under the AMP, manages the technical and administrative aspects of Panama's merchant fleet. It is tasked with implementing maritime policies, conducting inspections, and ensuring that vessels under the Panamanian flag adhere to national and international regulations.