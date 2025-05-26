UK-Korea workshop advances regulatory strategies for autonomous shipping

From May 14 to 16, 2025, maritime experts from the United Kingdom and South Korea convened at the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) headquarters in Daejeon for a technical workshop aimed at progressing the regulatory and commercial aspects of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), according to Lloyd’s Register's release.

The event was organized by Lloyd’s Register (LR), KRISO, and the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL).

The workshop gathered 27 specialists, including representatives from the British Embassy in Seoul, to expedite joint strategies in anticipation of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) voluntary MASS Code in 2026 and its mandatory implementation in 2030.

Key discussions centered on autonomous ship verification, data reliability, remote operations, intelligent navigation systems, and situational awareness.

LR presented its Autonomy Assurance Framework and a six-stage testing methodology based on Operational Design Domains (ODD) and Operational Envelopes (OE), proposing a traceable and cost-effective path to regulatory compliance and safe deployment of autonomous vessels.

Verification and validation (V&V) were emphasized as essential scientific methods to ensure the safe performance of autonomous systems in real-world maritime environments. LR also discussed the IMO’s draft MASS Code, focusing on Chapter 8, which outlines the operational context for autonomous vessels.

The organization advocated for clearer definitions around CONOPS, ODD, and OE to facilitate robust risk assessment and consistent certification.

KRISO provided updates on its intelligent navigation technologies and situational awareness systems, sharing insights from the ongoing KASS project.

Participants visited the KRISO Autonomous Ship Verification and Evaluation Research Centre (ASVERC) in Ulsan to observe a 25-meter test vessel and remote operations center.

Tony Boylen, LR’s Principal Specialist for Assurance of Autonomy, stated: “The week was hugely constructive, with a common vision as to the approach to safe commercialisation of MASS. The open technical dialogue and strong participation has made it a highly valuable exchange. In the coming weeks, we look forward to onward discussion and engagement on our detailed and robust approaches.”

This second UK-Korea workshop, supported by the UK Government’s International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), follows a successful inaugural session hosted at LR’s London headquarters in 2024. Plans are underway for a third UK-Korea workshop in 2026.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services organization specializing in engineering and technology. It provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to the maritime industry, focusing on improving safety and performance. LR operates in over 75 countries.

Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) is a government-funded research institute in South Korea dedicated to ship and ocean engineering technology.

National Physical Laboratory (NPL) is the UK's National Physical Laboratory is the country's national metrology institute, providing measurement standards and expertise.