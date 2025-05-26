  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. UK-Korea workshop advances regulatory strategies for autonomous shipping

2025 May 26   10:56

shipping

UK-Korea workshop advances regulatory strategies for autonomous shipping

From May 14 to 16, 2025, maritime experts from the United Kingdom and South Korea convened at the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) headquarters in Daejeon for a technical workshop aimed at progressing the regulatory and commercial aspects of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), according to Lloyd’s Register's release.

The event was organized by Lloyd’s Register (LR), KRISO, and the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL).  

The workshop gathered 27 specialists, including representatives from the British Embassy in Seoul, to expedite joint strategies in anticipation of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) voluntary MASS Code in 2026 and its mandatory implementation in 2030.  

Key discussions centered on autonomous ship verification, data reliability, remote operations, intelligent navigation systems, and situational awareness.

LR presented its Autonomy Assurance Framework and a six-stage testing methodology based on Operational Design Domains (ODD) and Operational Envelopes (OE), proposing a traceable and cost-effective path to regulatory compliance and safe deployment of autonomous vessels.  

Verification and validation (V&V) were emphasized as essential scientific methods to ensure the safe performance of autonomous systems in real-world maritime environments. LR also discussed the IMO’s draft MASS Code, focusing on Chapter 8, which outlines the operational context for autonomous vessels.

The organization advocated for clearer definitions around CONOPS, ODD, and OE to facilitate robust risk assessment and consistent certification.  

KRISO provided updates on its intelligent navigation technologies and situational awareness systems, sharing insights from the ongoing KASS project.

Participants visited the KRISO Autonomous Ship Verification and Evaluation Research Centre (ASVERC) in Ulsan to observe a 25-meter test vessel and remote operations center.  

Tony Boylen, LR’s Principal Specialist for Assurance of Autonomy, stated: “The week was hugely constructive, with a common vision as to the approach to safe commercialisation of MASS. The open technical dialogue and strong participation has made it a highly valuable exchange. In the coming weeks, we look forward to onward discussion and engagement on our detailed and robust approaches.”  

This second UK-Korea workshop, supported by the UK Government’s International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), follows a successful inaugural session hosted at LR’s London headquarters in 2024. Plans are underway for a third UK-Korea workshop in 2026. 

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a global professional services organization specializing in engineering and technology. It provides classification, compliance, and consultancy services to the maritime industry, focusing on improving safety and performance. LR operates in over 75 countries.  

Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO) is a government-funded research institute in South Korea dedicated to ship and ocean engineering technology.

National Physical Laboratory (NPL) is the UK's National Physical Laboratory is the country's national metrology institute, providing measurement standards and expertise.

Topics:

LR

autonomous shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:45

Trump extends EU tariff suspension to July 9

16:24

YILPORT Liscont enhances efficiency through A-RTG integration and expansion plans

15:56

CMA CGM and Saigon Newport sign agreement for $600 mln deep-sea terminal in Haiphong

15:32

CMA CGM Group, global partner of UNOC 2025 in Nice dedicated to ocean preservation

14:51

The "Saturn" drilling rig was returned to Turkmenistan with the escort of ASCO vessels

14:18

Seaspan's Vancouver Drydocks holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Operations Centre

13:41

PS Kropotkinskaya put back into operation after a complex of recovery work

13:22

TotalEnergies announces first oil from Mero-4 in Brazil’s Santos Basin

12:39

Global Ro-Ro community releases guidelines for calculating GHG emission intensity in Ro-Ro shipping

12:08

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new-build LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard

11:54

MOL balances Chinese and South Korean shipyards for LNG carrier orders

11:31

HD Hyundai unveils advanced naval defense plans at MADEX 2025

10:24

Panama strengthens regulations on oil ship-to-ship transfers

09:59

Liberia-flagged container ship MSC ELSA 3 sinks off Kochi Coast, all 24 crew rescued

2025 May 25

15:19

HHWE and NMT-IRO merger marks a significant step in strengthening the national positioning of the Dutch offshore wind industry

14:07

COWI appointed as client's engineer for Port of Jersey's Elizabeth Harbour transformation

13:32

Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports a 4.0% decline in Q1 cargo volume to 67.7 million tonnes

12:11

Luka Koper Group's Q1 net sales revenues up 13% to EUR 80.1 million

10:36

PPA maintains position among top 5 GOCCs with consistent fiscal performance

09:47

The Danish Energy Appeals Board gives the green light to the continuation of two offshore wind farms Jammerland Bugt and Lillebælt Syd

2025 May 24

15:42

ASCO's dry cargo vessel recommissioned after major overhaul

13:29

M/V Donny Mudgett marks first delivery in Hines Furlong’s 11-vessel newbuild program

11:16

MOL Group receives shipment of Azeri Light crude oil from ACG field in Azerbaijan, in which MOL is the third largest shareholder

09:57

Exports and imports continue to increase at the Port of Barcelona

2025 May 23

18:00

Container ship NCL Salten runs aground near Trondheim, missing home by five meters

17:26

World’s first 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier launched in China

17:05

Barium Bay offshore wind project secures environmental approval in Italy

16:44

SBM Offshore and Technip Energies commence construction of GranMorgu FPSO for TotalEnergies in Suriname

16:24

Estonia launches €25 mln grant for green ship retrofitting

15:53

U.S. Federal Maritime Commission examines foreign flagging regulations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news