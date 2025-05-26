  1. Home
2025 May 26   11:31

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai unveils advanced naval defense plans at MADEX 2025

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HD HHI) announced its participation in the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX) 2025, held from May 28 to 31 at BEXCO in Busan, South Korea.

The company is operating a 218-square-meter exhibition booth jointly with LIG Nex1, structured around three themes: domestic naval vessels, export-oriented ships, and future naval platforms.

In the domestic section, HD HHI is showcasing models of the King Jeongjo-class Aegis destroyer, the lead ship of the Ulsan-class Batch III frigate (Chungnam), and an offshore patrol vessel developed in-house.

The export section features frigates exported to the Philippines and Peru, along with the debut of a newly developed 6,500-ton ocean-going frigate designed for future exports, including to Saudi Arabia.  

The future section presents the evolved 'HCX-25' concept from the HCX series, an AI-based manned-unmanned combined power flagship (command ship), a future unmanned power mothership, and a series of unmanned surface vessels (USVs).  

During the exhibition, HD HHI is signing Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with global defense companies Leonardo and Thales for collaboration on export ship development.

Additionally, MOUs are being signed with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and LIG Nex1 for technical cooperation on the development of a multipurpose unmanned power mothership, and with POSCO for the development of new materials applicable to next-generation ship hulls.

On May 29, HD HHI plans to sign an MOU with the Portuguese Navy for the joint development of small submarines.

Furthermore, HD Hyundai is hosting a recruitment fair for military personnel on May 29 and 30 at the second floor of BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1, providing opportunities for direct consultation with hiring managers and various recruitment-related events.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HD HHI) is a leading South Korean shipbuilding company specializing in the construction of various vessels. The company has a dedicated Special & Naval Shipbuilding Division focused on designing and building advanced naval platforms.

