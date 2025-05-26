ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new-build LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard

ADNOC Logistics and Services plc, a global energy maritime logistics company, announced the delivery of ‘Al Rahba,’ the second of six newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers from Jiangnan Shipyard in China, according to the company's release.

The vessel was delivered as part of a shipbuilding contract awarded in 2022 for six LNG carriers, supporting ADNOC L&S’s strategic fleet expansion to meet global demand for natural gas.

‘Al Rahba’ has a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters and is equipped with two new-generation LNG dual-fuel main engines, designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50% compared to older-generation technology.

The remaining four carriers are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026.

The delivery follows the first carrier, ‘Al Shelila,’ received on November 25, 2024, two months ahead of schedule.

ADNOC L&S’s fleet expansion includes additional contracts signed in 2024 with Jiangnan Shipyard through its joint venture AW Shipping for nine Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and four Very Large Ammonia Carriers (VLACs), valued at $1.9 billion, and with South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean for up to 10 LNG carriers, valued at $2.5 billion.