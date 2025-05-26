Global Ro-Ro community releases guidelines for calculating GHG emission intensity in Ro-Ro shipping

  1. Home
2025 May 26   12:39

The Global Ro-Ro Community (GRC), comprising Eastern Car Liner Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA, and ClassNK, in collaboration with the international non-profit organization Smart Freight Centre (SFC), announced the release of guidelines for calculating greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity for roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels, including car carriers, according to Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha's release.

The initiative aims to reduce GHG emissions in the logistics sector by introducing a standardized calculation method, enabling shippers to accurately measure Scope 3 emissions and promoting decarbonization within the shipping industry.  

The development of these guidelines addresses the increasing interest in carbon emissions throughout the lifecycle of products and services.

The accurate measurement of GHG emissions in maritime transport has been challenging due to variations in individual calculation methods.

The six member companies participated in the GRC, hosted by SFC, and developed a standard model for calculating GHG emissions through open discussions with stakeholders involved in Ro-Ro shipping, including shipping companies, shippers, and third-party verification organizations.

The standard model complies with ISO 14083 and the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) framework and was announced at the SFC annual event “Smart Freight Week” held in Amsterdam in March.

Derived from the standard model presented by GRC, it now features as a set of guidelines on the SFC website.

In the future, SFC plans to collect actual data on environmental performance on a ship-by-ship basis and publish average high-precision emission intensity data for the industry.  

This initiative represents a cross-industry step towards decarbonizing global logistics and contributes to promoting measures against global warming. 

Eastern Car Liner Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company specializing in the transportation of vehicles and heavy machinery, operating a fleet of Ro-Ro vessels primarily serving the Asia-Pacific region.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (K Line) is a major Japanese shipping company offering a wide range of marine transportation services, including container shipping, bulk shipping, and car carrier services, with a global operational network.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is one of Japan's largest shipping companies, MOL operates a diverse fleet that includes container ships, bulk carriers, tankers, and car carriers, providing comprehensive maritime transportation services worldwide.  

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is a leading Japanese shipping company engaged in various sectors, including liner trade, air cargo transportation, logistics, and terminal and harbor transport, with a strong emphasis on sustainable practices.  

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA is a Norwegian/Swedish shipping company specializing in Ro-Ro shipping and vehicle logistics, operating a global network for the transportation of cars, trucks, and heavy machinery.  

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a non-profit classification society based in Japan, providing ship classification and certification services to ensure the safety of life and property at sea and the prevention of marine pollution.

