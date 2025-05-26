TotalEnergies announces first oil from Mero-4 in Brazil’s Santos Basin

TotalEnergies has commenced oil production from the fourth development phase of the Mero field, located 180 kilometers off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin, according to the company's release.

The Mero-4 project connects 12 wells to the newly deployed Alexandre de Gusmão FPSO (Floating Production, Storage and Offloading) unit, which has a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day (b/d).

The project incorporates environmental measures, including the reinjection of associated gas into the reservoir and zero routine flaring.

With the addition of Mero-4, the total production capacity of the Mero field increases to 770,000 b/d across five FPSOs.

At full capacity, this will represent approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in TotalEnergies' share.

Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies, stated: "The start-up of Mero-4 marks the end of the development of this world-class field - with the commissioning of four FPSOs in three years - and the start of a long-term production phase generating robust free cash flow. This is a great achievement for the Libra consortium and a major milestone for TotalEnergies in Brazil, a key growth country for our Company."

The Mero field is a unitized field operated by Petrobras (38.6%), in partnership with TotalEnergies (19.3%), Shell Brasil (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA) (3.5%), representing the government in the non-contracted area.

TotalEnergies SE is a French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company founded in 1924. The company operates across the entire energy value chain, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, petrochemicals, power generation, and renewable energy. Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, TotalEnergies is one of the world's largest oil companies and is actively expanding its renewable energy portfolio.