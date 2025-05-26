  1. Home
2025 May 26   13:41

PS Kropotkinskaya put back into operation after a complex of recovery work

On May 23, 2025, after a complex of recovery work, PS Kropotkinskaya, earlier damaged as a result of an UAV attack, was put into operation, according to Caspian Pipeline Consortium's release.

In the course of construction and installation work, transformers, gas turbine unit together with generators were repaired, closed switchgear and cable racks were restored, and control cabinets were replaced and repaired.  

Russian-made equipment and materials were mainly used to recover operability of PS sub-facilities.

Consortium management has noted well-coordinated actions taken by the company team and by the contractor representatives thus allowing to complete entire work scope with due quality and on time. 

On February 17, 2025 PS Kropotkinskaya was attacked by several UAVs loaded with explosives and shrapnel. Crude oil through Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system was pumped bypassing the damaged pump station. 

At present the pump station operates in the normal crude pumping mode. Oil is not received from third-party owned Kavkazskaya station via connecting oil pipeline. 

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major projects in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil, and crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore.

CPC Shareholders: Russian Federation – 24 %, IC CPC Company (OOO) – 7%, NC KazMunayGas JSC – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, Lukoil International GmbH - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holdings Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.

