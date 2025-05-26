  1. Home
2025 May 26   14:18

shipbuilding

Seaspan's Vancouver Drydocks holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Operations Centre

Credit: Seaspan

Seaspan says that earlier last week, the team of Vancouver Drydock (Seaspan) celebrated the grand opening of its new 21,000 square foot Operations Centre – a state-of-the-art, two-storey facility that will support the increased capability at Vancouver Drydock to support the marine industry on the West Coast. 

The new Operations Centre will serve as a hub for Vancouver Drydock employees, increasing efficiency by creating a centralized location for administration, safety and operations personnel. The space will provide new offices for operations staff, as well as a new lunchroom and locker room, and is designed to accommodate over 300 trades employees over two shifts. The project also includes substantial civil and electrical site upgrades to accommodate the building and make improvements around the site. 

This milestone is part of a significant investment in infrastructure at Seaspan’s drydock facility that also includes the recent acquisition of a third floating drydock. These upgrades will support Vancouver Drydock’s growing ship repair and maintenance operations and will increase the workforce by approximately 100 new, well-paying jobs in the North Vancouver community.  

“By investing in Vancouver Drydock, we’re doing more than just maintaining our status as a leader for ship repair and maintenance here in the Pacific Northwest — we’re also growing our business, and creating new, highly skilled local jobs,” said John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan. “This new operations centre and the addition of our new, third drydock represent necessary investments in infrastructure and people that will help us meet the demand of our thriving ship repair industry.” 

“The grand opening of our new Operations Centre marks an exciting chapter for Seaspan’s Vancouver Drydock,” said Paul Hebson, Vice President & General Manager. “This building represents a better and more efficient work environment for our team and is another step forward to ensure that we are positioned to support the growing West Coast marine industry. Whether it is our local SeaBus, BC Ferries, a fishing vessel, or an emergency repair for a vessel in distress – we play a vital role in BC’s marine ecosystem.” 

ABOUT SEASPAN 
Seaspan is a leader in Canada’s ship design, engineering, building and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce of approximately 4,300 in North Vancouver and Victoria, the company has proven itself to be a trusted and strategic partner on a range of complex projects for both government and the private sector. 

