The Saturn oil drilling rig, delivered to Azerbaijan from Turkmenistan in May last year, was transported to the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea accompanied by vessels of ASCO, one of the companies of the AZCON Holding, ASC said.

The rig was taken out from the “Shikh” port with the support of the "Hovsan", "Hovsan 2", and "SOCAR 1" vessels, and was then towed by the "Andoga", "Shuvelan", and "Mardakan" vessels.

This complex operation, which lasted three days, was completed safely.

It should be noted that ASCO vessels will deliver the "Neptun" drilling rig back to our country on their return from Turkmenistan.

Preparations for the towing of the rig have already begun.

About Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping closed joint-stock company was established by merging the country’s two largest fleets – the Azerbaijan State Caspian Sea Shipping Company and the Caspian Sea ​​Oil Fleet of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic.

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping JSC plays a connecting role in the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), providing marine transportation of goods and passengers along with the Trans-Caspian Sea as well as provides offshore support services for oil and gas operations.