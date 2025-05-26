CMA CGM Group, global partner of UNOC 2025 in Nice dedicated to ocean preservation

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, and media, announces a partnership with the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC-3), which will take place in Nice from 9 to 13 June 2025, co-organized by France and Costa Rica.

After New York in 2017 and Lisbon in 2022, the 2025 edition of UNOC marks a strategic milestone to accelerate the protection of the Ocean, with the ambition to mobilize all actors – States, businesses, NGOs, researchers, local communities – to preserve and sustainably use the Ocean.

Key priorities include the ratification of the BBNJ (Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction) treaty for the high seas, the fight against overfishing, the protection of 30% of the oceans by 2030, and the decarbonization of maritime transport – a goal at the heart of the CMA CGM Group’s commitments, which aims to reach Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and acts resolutely to protect marine environments.

The CMA CGM Group, a long-standing commitment to environmental preservation

Committed for many years to environmental preservation, the CMA CGM Group has taken bold decisions that are now reference points in the maritime industry. As early as 2017, it made major investments in a fleet powered by LNG, compatible with the use of low-carbon fuels. The Group makes its low-carbon fleet (153 vessels by 2029) available to all its customers for more sustainable economic exchanges. In 2019, it was also the first to refuse to use the Northern Sea Route, despite its shorter distance, in order to protect Arctic ecosystems.

To reach Net Zero Carbon by 2050, the Group is investing in the optimization of its vessels and operations, notably through artificial intelligence, as well as in the development of a sustainable low-carbon marine fuel industry. CMA CGM is also putting its industrial assets and expertise at the service of protecting marine life and endangered ecosystems.

Strong commitment and presence of the CMA CGM Group at the summit in Nice

As global partner of UNOC-3, the CMA CGM Group will mobilize its logistics, environmental and maritime expertise through several major speaking engagements and concrete initiatives during the Summit and side events, covering topics such as scientific knowledge and the blue economy.

A global Group, CMA CGM deploys local initiatives adapted to the specificities of each territory. Whether to support the energy transition, protect biodiversity, support coastal communities or modernize logistics chains, the Group acts on the ground.

On the occasion of UNOC-3, the CMA CGM Group will reiterate its commitment to participatory science applied to the Ocean.

The Group will actively contribute to the “maritime decarbonization” pavilion, located in La Baleine, a 200 m² public space dedicated to flagship projects on net zero and biodiversity preservation.

Biodiversity: preserving coastal and marine ecosystems

The preservation of marine biodiversity is a major pillar of the CMA CGM Group’s environmental engagement, with initiatives covering a wide range of local and partnership-based actions. In the Mediterranean, the Group supports the installation of Biohuts in the ports of Marseille and Khalifa (United Arab Emirates), in partnership with Ecocean, to promote the reproduction of marine species. In the Calanques National Park, CMA CGM is rehabilitating the Callelongue semaphore and mobilizing its employees in clean-up operations.

In parallel, the CMA CGM Foundation carries out environmental education programs for 800 young people in Marseille, and in overseas territories and Africa, the Group supports reforestation projects and turtle protection initiatives. Through this mosaic of actions, CMA CGM is taking concrete steps to regenerate coastal ecosystems and raise awareness among future generations about the richness of the Ocean.

Decarbonization: a global strategy, concrete actions

Committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, the CMA CGM Group relies on an industrial, technological and partnership-based approach. The Group is retrofitting around 100 existing vessels and investing in a new-generation fleet powered by LNG and methanol.

On land, CMA CGM supports innovations such as the Thassalia marine geothermal network, which supplies low-carbon energy to the Jacques Saadé Tower in Marseille. The SmartShip program and the Fleet Center integrate AI to optimize vessel performance in real time. In logistics, CMA CGM is also developing low-carbon river transport solutions, such as the electric barge operating in Vietnam.

In addition, winners of the CMA CGM Startup Awards, such as Aerleum and ZERO44, are contributing to this innovation ecosystem dedicated to a concrete and measurable energy transition.