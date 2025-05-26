CMA CGM and Saigon Newport sign agreement for $600 mln deep-sea terminal in Haiphong

  1. Home
2025 May 26   15:56

ports

CMA CGM Group, a global shipping and logistics company, has entered into a partnership with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) to develop a new deep-water terminal in Haiphong, northern Vietnam, according to the company's release.

The agreement encompasses the design, construction, and operation of Lach Huyen terminals 7 and 8, situated in the Lach Huyen area of Haiphong.  

The terminal is projected to have a capacity of 1.9 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and is scheduled to commence operations in 2028. The total investment for this public-private partnership is $600 million.  

This initiative aims to address the increasing container volumes in northern Vietnam, a region experiencing rapid industrial and logistics growth.

By collaborating with SNP, CMA CGM seeks to secure long-term capacity in a key area of Asian supply chains.  

CMA CGM has been active in Vietnam since 1989, operating five offices and employing over 550 individuals.

The company runs 29 weekly services across seven Vietnamese ports and holds stakes in the Gemalink terminal in Cai Mep and the Vietnam International Container Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City.  

With investments in 62 terminals worldwide, CMA CGM continues to expand its port operations to support the growth of its shipping lines and maintain service quality for its customers. 

CMA CGM Group is a French shipping and logistics company founded in 1978. Headquartered in Marseille, it is the third-largest container shipping company globally. The group operates a fleet of over 650 vessels, serving more than 420 ports across five continents. In 2024, CMA CGM reported revenues of $55.48 billion and employed approximately 160,000 people worldwide.

Saigon Newport Corporation is a Vietnamese port operator established in 1989. It is the largest container terminal operator in Vietnam, managing several key ports, including Tan Cang Cat Lai Terminal and Tan Cang Cai Mep International Terminal.

