YILPORT Liscont enhances efficiency through A-RTG integration and expansion plans

YILPORT Liscont, a container terminal operated by YILPORT Holding in Lisbon, Portugal, has commenced operations with automated rubber-tired gantry (A-RTG) cranes, according to the company's release.

This development positions Liscont as the first terminal in the Iberian Peninsula and the second within YILPORT Holding to implement such automation.

The terminal currently operates six A-RTG cranes supplied by Konecranes, supported by four Remote Operation Stations (ROS). An additional seven A-RTG units have been ordered to further enhance operational capacity.

The initial operation involved unloading 50 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from the vessel Brooklyn Bridge.

This automation initiative follows the precedent set by YILPORT Gävle in Sweden, which achieved a productivity rate of 25 moves per hour with similar technology.

The A-RTG cranes are fully electric, powered by busbar systems, and equipped with Konecranes' Active Load Control system and other smart features under a supervised operation concept.

Established in August 2011, YILPORT Holding Inc. is a Turkish-based terminal operator managing 22 marine ports and terminals across Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company also operates five dry terminals.

Konecranes is a Finnish company specializing in the manufacture and service of lifting equipment, including cranes and other material handling solutions.

Paceco Group, in collaboration with Mitsui E&S Machinery, supplies ship-to-shore (STS) cranes and other port equipment.