Trump extends EU tariff suspension to July 9

On May 25, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the postponement of a proposed 50% tariff on European Union (EU) goods from June 1 to July 9, 2025, to allow additional time for trade negotiations. The decision followed a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, described by Trump as a “very nice call.”

Speaking to reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump stated, “July 9 would be the day,” adding, “we will rapidly get together to see if we could work something out.”

He confirmed the extension on his social network, writing, “I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so.”

The announcement came after Trump’s Friday threat to impose the 50% tariff, citing stalled negotiations and describing the EU as “very difficult to deal with.”

The EU, comprising 27 member states, is the largest U.S. trade partner. Current U.S. tariffs on EU goods include 25% on steel, aluminum, and automobiles, with a 20% “reciprocal” tariff on most imports suspended pending talks, though a baseline 10% tariff remains in effect.

The EU has prepared countermeasures, with the European Commission proposing tariffs on $107.2 billion of U.S. imports, including aircraft, bourbon, and agricultural products, if negotiations fail by July 9.

Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of the transatlantic partnership, stating, “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9.”

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic underscored the need for “mutual respect, not threats,” while Bernd Lange, head of the EU’s trade committee, warned, “We will not allow ourselves to be pressured and will objectively attempt to begin negotiations next week.”

The decision followed weeks of tense trade talks. On April 2, Trump imposed reciprocal duties of up to 50% on 57 trading partners, including the EU, but paused them days later for negotiations until July 9.

A European Commission report on May 19 estimated that U.S. tariff hikes would moderately impact EU GDP but significantly harm the U.S. economy through higher consumer prices, weaker demand, and reduced exports.