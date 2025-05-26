Jana Marine Service Company launches first three of five new self-propelled jack-up barges

Jana Marine Service Company LLC has announced the departure of the first three vessels out of a total of five newly built self-propelled jack-up barges: JANA 505, JANA 508, and JANA 509, according to the company's release.

These barges were custom-designed to meet the operational requirements of Jana Marine’s primary client.

According to the company, these units embody their commitment to punctuality, performance, precision, and partnership.

Currently en route to their permanent deployment locations, JANA 505, JANA 508, and JANA 509 are expected to contribute lasting value to offshore projects while meeting evolving client needs.

Jana Marine Service Company LLC is a Saudi-owned marine services provider specializing in offshore support and logistics. The company operates a fleet of marine assets designed to support complex offshore operations.