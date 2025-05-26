  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Saudi Red Sea Authority publishes 2024 Annual Report

2025 May 26   17:34

ports

Saudi Red Sea Authority publishes 2024 Annual Report

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has released its 2024 Annual Report, outlining key advancements in regulating and developing coastal tourism.  

According to the report, SRSA issued 28 coastal tourism licenses, including eight for maritime tourism agents, nine for marina operators, three for yacht charter companies, one for marina construction, one for leisure and tourism cruise ship operations, one for cruise itineraries, and five for leisure and tourism technical licenses.

The authority introduced the first regulatory framework for Saudi yachts, establishing comprehensive guidelines for their operation in the Kingdom’s Red Sea waters.

SRSA launched four technical codes aimed at improving coastal tourism infrastructure quality. These codes cover the planning, design, and operations of marinas and cruise terminals.

In collaboration with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, SRSA produced 15 high-quality nautical charts to support maritime navigation.  

The report details the training of 1,011 Saudis in coastal tourism through partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism.  

SRSA conducted over 130 compliance visits to sites operated by marina operators and maritime tourism agents to ensure adherence to regulations and environmental standards.

Additionally, SRSA launched the first national insurance product for coastal tourism activities in collaboration with the Insurance Authority.

The authority signed 16 agreements and memoranda of understanding with public, private, and nonprofit sector partners to enhance cooperation in the sector.  

SRSA received three awards recognizing its efforts: the Japan Tourism Award, the Marine Navigation Mapping Application Award, and the Tourism Company of the Year 2024.  

The report states, "The 2024 Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of SRSA’s achievements, underscoring the strong government support for the sector under visionary leadership and the unwavering dedication of Saudi professionals driving the industry’s growth and success." 

Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), established on November 30, 2021, by the Saudi Council of Ministers, the SRSA is the official regulator and enabler of marine and navigational tourism activities within Saudi Arabia's Red Sea region. Operating under the Ministry of Tourism, SRSA's responsibilities include issuing licenses and permits, developing policies and plans, identifying areas for navigational and marine tourism activities, and implementing mechanisms to protect the marine environment.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

NYK introduces Japan's first fully battery-operated work vessel, "e-Crea"

17:12

Jana Marine Service Company launches first three of five new self-propelled jack-up barges

16:45

Trump extends EU tariff suspension to July 9

16:24

YILPORT Liscont enhances efficiency through A-RTG integration and expansion plans

15:56

CMA CGM and Saigon Newport sign agreement for $600 mln deep-sea terminal in Haiphong

15:32

CMA CGM Group, global partner of UNOC 2025 in Nice dedicated to ocean preservation

14:51

The "Saturn" drilling rig was returned to Turkmenistan with the escort of ASCO vessels

14:18

Seaspan's Vancouver Drydocks holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Operations Centre

13:41

PS Kropotkinskaya put back into operation after a complex of recovery work

13:22

TotalEnergies announces first oil from Mero-4 in Brazil’s Santos Basin

12:39

Global Ro-Ro community releases guidelines for calculating GHG emission intensity in Ro-Ro shipping

12:08

ADNOC L&S takes delivery of second new-build LNG carrier from Jiangnan Shipyard

11:54

MOL balances Chinese and South Korean shipyards for LNG carrier orders

11:31

HD Hyundai unveils advanced naval defense plans at MADEX 2025

10:56

UK-Korea workshop advances regulatory strategies for autonomous shipping

10:24

Panama strengthens regulations on oil ship-to-ship transfers

09:59

Liberia-flagged container ship MSC ELSA 3 sinks off Kochi Coast, all 24 crew rescued

2025 May 25

15:19

HHWE and NMT-IRO merger marks a significant step in strengthening the national positioning of the Dutch offshore wind industry

14:07

COWI appointed as client's engineer for Port of Jersey's Elizabeth Harbour transformation

13:32

Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports a 4.0% decline in Q1 cargo volume to 67.7 million tonnes

12:11

Luka Koper Group's Q1 net sales revenues up 13% to EUR 80.1 million

10:36

PPA maintains position among top 5 GOCCs with consistent fiscal performance

09:47

The Danish Energy Appeals Board gives the green light to the continuation of two offshore wind farms Jammerland Bugt and Lillebælt Syd

2025 May 24

15:42

ASCO's dry cargo vessel recommissioned after major overhaul

13:29

M/V Donny Mudgett marks first delivery in Hines Furlong’s 11-vessel newbuild program

11:16

MOL Group receives shipment of Azeri Light crude oil from ACG field in Azerbaijan, in which MOL is the third largest shareholder

09:57

Exports and imports continue to increase at the Port of Barcelona

2025 May 23

18:00

Container ship NCL Salten runs aground near Trondheim, missing home by five meters

17:26

World’s first 9,300-CEU methanol dual-fuel car carrier launched in China

17:05

Barium Bay offshore wind project secures environmental approval in Italy

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

All news