Saudi Red Sea Authority publishes 2024 Annual Report

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has released its 2024 Annual Report, outlining key advancements in regulating and developing coastal tourism.

According to the report, SRSA issued 28 coastal tourism licenses, including eight for maritime tourism agents, nine for marina operators, three for yacht charter companies, one for marina construction, one for leisure and tourism cruise ship operations, one for cruise itineraries, and five for leisure and tourism technical licenses.

The authority introduced the first regulatory framework for Saudi yachts, establishing comprehensive guidelines for their operation in the Kingdom’s Red Sea waters.

SRSA launched four technical codes aimed at improving coastal tourism infrastructure quality. These codes cover the planning, design, and operations of marinas and cruise terminals.

In collaboration with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, SRSA produced 15 high-quality nautical charts to support maritime navigation.

The report details the training of 1,011 Saudis in coastal tourism through partnerships with the Ministry of Tourism.

SRSA conducted over 130 compliance visits to sites operated by marina operators and maritime tourism agents to ensure adherence to regulations and environmental standards.

Additionally, SRSA launched the first national insurance product for coastal tourism activities in collaboration with the Insurance Authority.

The authority signed 16 agreements and memoranda of understanding with public, private, and nonprofit sector partners to enhance cooperation in the sector.

SRSA received three awards recognizing its efforts: the Japan Tourism Award, the Marine Navigation Mapping Application Award, and the Tourism Company of the Year 2024.

The report states, "The 2024 Annual Report provides a comprehensive overview of SRSA’s achievements, underscoring the strong government support for the sector under visionary leadership and the unwavering dedication of Saudi professionals driving the industry’s growth and success."

Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), established on November 30, 2021, by the Saudi Council of Ministers, the SRSA is the official regulator and enabler of marine and navigational tourism activities within Saudi Arabia's Red Sea region. Operating under the Ministry of Tourism, SRSA's responsibilities include issuing licenses and permits, developing policies and plans, identifying areas for navigational and marine tourism activities, and implementing mechanisms to protect the marine environment.