2025 May 26   18:04

shipbuilding

NYK introduces Japan's first fully battery-operated work vessel, "e-Crea"

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) announced the unveiling of "e-Crea," Japan’s first work vessel powered entirely by batteries.

The vessel was constructed by Keihin Dock Co. Ltd., an NYK Group company, at its Koyasu Shipyard in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the company's release.

The "e-Crea," designed without an onboard diesel generator, will be utilized to support the docking and undocking of tugboats at the Koyasu Shipyard.

NYK stated, "Leveraging the knowledge gained through its construction, the NYK Group is committed to advancing the social implementation of new technologies to realize low- and zero-carbon vessel operations."

The development of "e-Crea" is a response to the global demand for decarbonizing maritime transportation.

Keihin Dock, NYK’s sole shipbuilding subsidiary, has led this initiative.  Key features of the "e-Crea" include fully electric propulsion, with batteries charged from shore facilities at Keihin Dock’s Koyasu Shipyard, resulting in zero carbon dioxide emissions during operation.

The vessel is also noted to be significantly quieter than conventional fossil fuel-powered ships.

Its compact design, approximately nine meters in length, allows for maneuverability in confined spaces.  Technical challenges overcome during development included managing increased weight from the battery modules, which necessitated reconfiguration of equipment placement and cabling to maintain hull balance.

Temperature management for the batteries and electric motors was addressed through multi-layered water-cooling systems, integrated air ducts, and enhancements to the battery room, including fireproofing and improved ventilation.  

The introduction of "e-Crea" is expected to contribute to decarbonization efforts in maritime and port services. Data from "e-Crea’s" construction and operation will inform the development of an electric-propulsion tugboat scheduled for completion in December 2026.

NYK Line is one of the oldest and largest shipping companies in the world. The company's core business includes global liner trade, tramp shipping, air cargo transportation, logistics, and cruise operations. NYK operates a diverse fleet of vessels, including container ships, bulk carriers, car carriers, LNG carriers, tankers, and specialized cargo ships.

Keihin Dock Co. Ltd. is a shipbuilding and ship repair company based in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. It is a subsidiary of the NYK Group. The company operates shipyards, including the Koyasu Shipyard where the "e-Crea" was built. Keihin Dock specializes in the construction, repair, and maintenance of various types of vessels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

electric

NYK

