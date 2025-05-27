Milaha and Fincantieri sign strategic MoU to advance maritime cooperation and technology integration

Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. (“Milaha”), a leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions in the region, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest high-complexity shipbuilding groups with operations across four continents, according to the company's release.

The MoU outlines a framework for potential cooperation in areas such as marine services, project management, and technology integration.

The signing ceremony in Doha was attended by Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Fincantieri, and Dario Deste, General Manager of the Naval Vessels Division. Representing Milaha were H.E. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, Milaha Chairman, and Group Chief Executive Officer Mr. Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani.

Both parties have expressed a shared intent to explore further opportunities that support Qatar’s national development objectives, particularly in enhancing sovereign capabilities within the maritime sector.

Mr. Fahad Saad Al-Qahtani, Milaha Group CEO, stated: “The signing of this MoU represents a significant step for Milaha in advancing its strategic objectives as a Qatari company aligned with national priorities. Collaborating with a global leader such as Fincantieri provides access to advanced international expertise while supporting the development of sustainable capabilities within Qatar. This partnership will facilitate localisation, promote industrial autonomy, and enable effective knowledge transfer, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. It also reinforces Milaha’s commitment to enhancing its position as a regional maritime entity operating to international standards. Through this agreement, Milaha reaffirms its role as a key contributor to national development and a reliable partner in supporting the country’s long-term maritime ambitions.”

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: “This agreement marks a further step in the consolidation of Fincantieri’s presence in a region of strategic importance for the development of advanced shipbuilding and maritime services. Qatar is a key partner with whom we have built a long-standing relationship. Our collaboration with Milaha reflects our shared ambition to move forward on this path, leveraging our industrial and technological expertise to support the country’s maritime sovereignty and contribute to the goals outlined in Qatar Vision 2030.”

Milaha is a Qatar-based public shareholding company listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange under the ticker QNNS. It offers integrated maritime and logistics solutions, including container shipping, offshore support services, shipyard operations, and supply chain management.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups. The company operates across four continents and specializes in the construction of complex vessels, including cruise ships, naval vessels, and offshore units.