Ascenz Marorka partners with Emerson to deliver advanced smart ship technologies

Ascenz Marorka, a subsidiary of GTT Group specializing in smart shipping solutions, and Emerson Marine Solutions, a global expert in precision flow instrumentation and propulsion optimization, have entered into a global strategic partnership, according to the company's release.

The collaboration aims to enhance fuel efficiency, operational performance, transparency, and sustainability in the maritime sector.

The integrated solution combines Ascenz Marorka’s digital technology for fuel monitoring and performance management with Emerson’s Micro Motion™ advanced Coriolis flow and density meters.

This integration ensures seamless, robust, and real-time data flow from onboard systems to a cloud-based digital platform.

Anouar Kiassi, Vice President Digital at GTT and CEO of Ascenz Marorka, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with a world leader in maritime flow measurement. Our partnership with Emerson enables us to provide our customers in the shipping and the offshore sectors with an integrated digital solution that combines best-in-class hardware and software to accurately monitor fuel consumption and optimise overall vessels performance.”

Kim Rasmussen, Senior Director, Global Sales & Lifecycle at Emerson, added: “We are excited that Emerson’s Micro Motion Coriolis flow and density meter has been selected as the technology of choice by Ascenz Marorka. This relationship will allow Emerson and Ascenz Marorka to play a pivotal role in the green transition of the maritime industry.”

Ascenz Marorka is the smart shipping division of GTT Group, formed through the integration of Ascenz (acquired in 2018, based in Singapore) and Marorka (acquired in 2020, based in Iceland). The company provides digital solutions for vessel performance management, energy efficiency, and emissions reduction across various ship types. Its portfolio includes tools like LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, and Voyage Optimization.

Emerson Marine Solutions is a division of Emerson Electric Co., a global technology and engineering company. The Marine Solutions division specializes in precision flow instrumentation and propulsion optimization, offering products such as the Micro Motion™ Coriolis flow and density meters.