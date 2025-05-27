Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde partner to develop industrial-scale ammonia cracker

Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde have entered into a strategic partnership to advance the industrial application of ammonia cracking technology, a key component in global hydrogen trading, according to the company's release.

The collaboration involves constructing a demonstration plant at Uniper’s Gelsenkirchen-Scholven site in Germany, capable of processing 28 tons of ammonia per day.

This facility will catalytically decompose ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen at high temperatures, followed by a purification process to produce pure hydrogen.

The demonstration plant aims to serve as a foundation for a planned hydrogen import terminal in Wilhelmshaven, where the technology will be scaled for large industrial applications.

The initiative is supported by funding from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection, and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Holger Kreetz, COO of Uniper, stated: "Uniper is actively committed to establishing hydrogen as an important component of the future energy mix that combines security and sustainability. Our aim is to strengthen the resilience of the economy. In order to meet Germany’s future hydrogen needs, we are dependent on imports from abroad. The partnership between Uniper and thyssenkrupp Uhde is therefore an important milestone for the hydrogen ramp-up and the decarbonization of industry. With the ammonia cracker in Scholven, we’re laying the groundwork to trade hydrogen internationally and making it available across industries."

Construction of the demonstration plant has commenced, with commissioning planned for the end of 2026.

Uniper SE is a German energy company headquartered in Düsseldorf. It focuses on power generation, global energy trading, and a broad range of energy services.

thyssenkrupp Uhde is a subsidiary of thyssenkrupp AG, specializing in chemical engineering and plant construction. The company provides technologies and services for chemical, fertilizer, and petrochemical industries, with expertise in ammonia production and processing technologies.