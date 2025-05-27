  1. Home
2025 May 27   11:24

shipbuilding

KOTUG to supply Lithuania with first fully electric pusher tug for inland waterways

KOTUG International, through its subsidiary Kotug Push-it B.V., has been awarded a contract by the Lithuanian Inland Waterways Authority (VVKD) to supply the first fully electric pusher tug in the Baltic States, according to the company's release.

The project is co-funded by the European Union under the “Next Generation Lithuania” Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan, which allocated €11 million for low-emission inland waterway solutions.  

The vessel, designated EPUSHER-L, is designed and engineered in the Netherlands and will be constructed at the Padmos Shipyard in Stellendam.

It is expected to become operational by the end of 2026, following a comprehensive testing phase.  

Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International, stated, “This project represents a leap in sustainable inland shipping. We are proud to support Lithuania in realizing its ambition to decarbonize its transport sector through innovative electric propulsion. The EPUSHER-L is built to deliver zero-emission performance without compromising on power or endurance.”  

The EPUSHER-L will operate on the Nemunas River, transporting cargo using barges supplied by VVKD. It boasts an endurance of up to 50 hours and a range of 300 kilometers on a single charge. The transition from diesel to electric propulsion is projected to eliminate up to 91,500 kilograms of CO₂ emissions annually.  

VVKD’s Director General, Vladimiras Vinokurovas, commented, “This investment marks a strategic shift in our operations: we are beginning the transition to an electric fleet. The first vessel will be used to maintain inland waterway infrastructure, and in the near future, we will increase the number of electric vessels.”  

In addition to the electric pusher tug, VVKD plans to invest in an electric crane and new barge infrastructure as part of its broader efforts to modernize and decarbonize Lithuania’s inland waterway network.  

This agreement follows KOTUG’s previous collaboration with Cargill, for which the first EPUSHER-M was deployed two years ago. 

KOTUG International is a family-owned maritime company headquartered in the Netherlands, specializing in towage and maritime services worldwide.

